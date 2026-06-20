Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Five Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Israeli strikes killed five people in southern Lebanon.

Attacks occurred less than 24 hours after ceasefire announcement.

Incidents immediately raised doubts about the ceasefire's durability.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah appeared to come under immediate strain on Saturday after Lebanese state media reported a new wave of Israeli air and drone strikes in southern Lebanon, resulting in multiple casualties and renewed fears of regional escalation. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), at least five people were killed when Israeli warplanes and drones carried out overnight attacks in the Nabatieh region. The strikes reportedly damaged or destroyed several homes and residential structures, while artillery shelling was also heard in surrounding areas before sunrise.

The reported attacks came less than 24 hours after officials announced a ceasefire intended to halt weeks of violence along the Israel-Lebanon border and create space for broader diplomatic efforts in the region.

Fresh Attacks Cast Shadow Over Newly Announced Truce

The latest strikes have raised questions about the durability of the ceasefire, which had been welcomed as a rare diplomatic breakthrough amid rising tensions across the Middle East.

Lebanese media reports indicated that multiple locations in southern Lebanon were targeted during the night. Residents described a tense atmosphere as explosions echoed across parts of the Nabatieh area despite expectations that the ceasefire would bring an immediate end to military operations.

ALSO READ: Trump Envoy Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi Fly To Switzerland For Crucial US-Iran Peace Talks

Israel, Hezbollah Ceasefire

According to a U.S. official, Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire agreement on Friday after days of intensified clashes in Lebanon. The truce was confirmed to Reuters by a senior Israeli representative and two Hezbollah sources, with the U.S. official noting that the arrangement was scheduled to take effect at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Friday.