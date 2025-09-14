Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIsraeli Hostage Families Accuse Netanyahu Of Jeopardising Lives For ‘Endless War’, Demand Halt On Gaza Offensive

Israeli Hostage Families Accuse Netanyahu Of Jeopardising Lives For ‘Endless War’, Demand Halt On Gaza Offensive

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged Israeli leaders to prioritise hostage safety in Gaza, fearing preventable deaths due to Netanyahu's war strategy.

By : ANI | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI): The Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Sunday demanded that the leaders discuss the prevention of the deaths of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene a meeting this evening on the hostages in Gaza, the office of one of the ministers attending told The Times of Israel.

"The Hostages Families Forum demands that the senior officials in the negotiation team, the National Security Council, Shin Bet, IDF, and Mossad address the following ahead of this evening's discussion: Do everything possible to prevent the killing of living hostages and the loss of those already deceased - Do not allow preventable and deliberate harm to the hostages," the statement read.

"Security establishment leaders, make no mistake - you will be held responsible for every hostage who is harmed. Netanyahu is determined to wage an endless war for political reasons while knowingly and immediately endangering all 48 hostages," it added.

The statement further demanded an end to the conflict.

"History, morality, and the core values of Israeli society will not forgive anyone who enables this act of sacrifice that the Prime Minister is pursuing. Two years have passed since October 7th, two years since the greatest abandonment in our nation's history - Do not follow this path! Secure a comprehensive deal to bring home all the hostages. End this war," the statement said.

The meeting takes place after Netanyahu visited the Western Wall with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio is meeting with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar tomorrow in Jerusalem.

Crowds assembled in Tel Aviv and across Israel on Saturday evening (local time) to demand that the government reach a ceasefire deal for the release of the 48 remaining hostages in Gaza, as the families denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Tuesday's strike targeting Hamas's leadership in Qatar, which appears to have set back talks for a Gaza hostage-release and ceasefire deal, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu GaZa Hamas Gaza War
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
India
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
Cities
Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal
Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal
India
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget