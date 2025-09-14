Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI): The Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Sunday demanded that the leaders discuss the prevention of the deaths of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene a meeting this evening on the hostages in Gaza, the office of one of the ministers attending told The Times of Israel.

"The Hostages Families Forum demands that the senior officials in the negotiation team, the National Security Council, Shin Bet, IDF, and Mossad address the following ahead of this evening's discussion: Do everything possible to prevent the killing of living hostages and the loss of those already deceased - Do not allow preventable and deliberate harm to the hostages," the statement read.

"Security establishment leaders, make no mistake - you will be held responsible for every hostage who is harmed. Netanyahu is determined to wage an endless war for political reasons while knowingly and immediately endangering all 48 hostages," it added.

The statement further demanded an end to the conflict.

"History, morality, and the core values of Israeli society will not forgive anyone who enables this act of sacrifice that the Prime Minister is pursuing. Two years have passed since October 7th, two years since the greatest abandonment in our nation's history - Do not follow this path! Secure a comprehensive deal to bring home all the hostages. End this war," the statement said.

The meeting takes place after Netanyahu visited the Western Wall with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio is meeting with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar tomorrow in Jerusalem.

Crowds assembled in Tel Aviv and across Israel on Saturday evening (local time) to demand that the government reach a ceasefire deal for the release of the 48 remaining hostages in Gaza, as the families denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Tuesday's strike targeting Hamas's leadership in Qatar, which appears to have set back talks for a Gaza hostage-release and ceasefire deal, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

