Israeli Defence Forces Eliminate Hezbollah Leader Ali Dawoud Amich In Lebanon Strike

HomeNewsWorldIsraeli Defence Forces Eliminate Hezbollah Leader Ali Dawoud Amich In Lebanon Strike

The IDF announced the killing of Ali Daoud Amich, a senior Hezbollah engineering branch head, claiming he rebuilt infrastructure in southern Lebanon and planned attacks.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 10:38 AM (IST)

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday, February 1, claimed that they carried out an operation targeting and killing Hezbollah militant Ali Daoud Amich. Israeli authorities described the killing as a significant success, stating that Amich held a senior position within Hezbollah’s engineering wing.

According to the IDF, Amich was serving as a branch head in Hezbollah’s engineering department. Israeli officials alleged that he was actively involved in rebuilding the group’s military infrastructure in southern Lebanon and advancing militant activities against Israeli forces.

Israeli Military Statement On Social Media

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Israeli security forces said, “Eliminated: Ali Daoud Amich, who served as a branch head in Hezbollah’s engineering department. Ali was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in the Al-Dwair area of southern Lebanon and to advance terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers. This constitutes a violation of the understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon.”

The IDF further claimed that Amich was attempting to restore Hezbollah’s operational capabilities in the region at the time of the strike.

Ceasefire Agreement And Disarmament Clause

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire agreement in 2025 through mediation by the United States. Following the agreement, Israel has maintained expectations that the Lebanese Army would move to disarm Hezbollah. 

The ceasefire understanding included a condition requiring Hezbollah’s disarmament. The Lebanese Army had set a self-imposed deadline of the end of 2025 to complete the first phase of its multi-stage plan aimed at disarming all non-state armed groups in the country.

Despite the ceasefire coming into effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon, citing ongoing threats from Hezbollah. Israel has also maintained its presence at five key locations along the Lebanon border, according to official statements.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel IDF
Opinion
