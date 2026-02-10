Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The United States has repeatedly warned Iran of possible military action, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares for a visit to Washington, a development that has heightened concerns over the future of US-Iran talks and rising regional tensions.

Israeli defence officials have cautioned that Tehran’s expanding ballistic missile programme could pose an existential threat to Israel. Israel has also warned US President Donald Trump that if Iran crosses Israel’s defined ballistic missile “red line”, it could launch military action against Tehran even without American support.

Israel Says It Will Preserve ‘Freedom of Action’

According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, Israel believes Iran has not yet crossed that threshold, but officials say Tehran’s activities are being closely monitored. Israel has made it clear that it will preserve its freedom of action and will not, under any circumstances, allow Iran to rebuild or possess weapons that could threaten Israel or its neighbouring countries.

Concerns Over Limited US Strike on Iran

Several Israeli defence officials have expressed concern that President Trump could opt for limited military action — similar to strikes carried out against the Houthis in Yemen — which may leave Iran’s core missile capabilities intact. One official warned that the US could declare success after hitting select targets, while Iran’s main military strength remains untouched, potentially leaving Israel to bear the consequences.

Israeli Air Force Brigadier General Omer Tishler, the incoming commander of the force, may accompany Netanyahu on his US visit on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Tishler is expected to represent IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir during the trip. Netanyahu’s visit comes amid ongoing US-Iran talks that began in Oman last week.

Iran Rejects Talks on Ballistic Missiles

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran has refused to discuss ballistic missiles, regional proxy groups or internal repression during negotiations. Iran has also rejected demands to shut down its nuclear project or permanently give up its ability to carry out a nuclear explosion.

As tensions with Washington continue alongside negotiations, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a message to the Iranian people.

Khamenei Urges Resolve Over Military Hardware

In a televised address, Khamenei said national strength depends more on determination and the ability to deliver a strong response than on military hardware such as missiles and aircraft. His remarks come as Iran prepares nationwide rallies on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

“Until the enemy is disappointed, a nation remains under oppression,” Khamenei said, according to China’s Xinhua news agency. “The enemy must be made to despair.”