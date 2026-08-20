Israel-Turkey Tensions Rise Over Israeli Strikes On Syrian Air Base

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Syrian FM stated no Turkish deployment, explained base for Syrian use.

Edited by: Zac Crellin

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was "dragging Turkey into dangerous adventures in Syria."

The comments came after Israel carried out airstrikes on Syria's Abu al-Duhar air base earlier this week, claiming Turkish troops were about to deploy there.

"Israel will not allow any entity to threaten its security," Katz wrote on X.

Responding later on Thursday, Turkey's Defense Ministry denied that it had any military presence at the Syrian air base and vowed to continue to support Syria's efforts to develop its own infrastructure and military capability.

The ministry also criticized Israel's actions, saying the strikes were "unacceptable," "reckless" and threatened regional peace and stability.

"In this context, our efforts and contributions to protect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and help it establish a stable and secure environment, will continue resolutely," a ministry spokesman said.

Israel unease over Turkey's role

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had warned Syria not to allow a Turkish presence at the air base.

"Our message was ⁠very clear. ​Don't. I guess they didn't quite understand the message," Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Israel had no legitimate justification for the bombing because he had made clear before the attack that there were no plans for Turkish forces to deploy.

"There was no intention to establish a Turkish base there, nor to establish a permanent Turkish military presence or deploy Turkish forces at the site," Al-Shaibani said in an interview with US outlet Axios on Wednesday.

He added that the largely empty base was not yet operational and was being restored so that it could be used by the Syrian Air Force.

He acknowledged that Turkish military officers had visited the site in the days before Israel's strike, but stressed it was for "ongoing military cooperation in the areas of training and the exchange of expertise."

Heightened tensions between Turkey and Israel

Israel's strikes in Syria this week come at a time of heightened tensions between Turkey and Israel.

Last year, the two countries set up a line of communication to avoid any incidents in Syria, where both of their militaries are active.

Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria's southwest since former leader Bashar Assad was toppled in 2024, citing concerns over the militant background of the country's new rulers.

Turkey, meanwhile, has maintained a military presence in northern and eastern Syria for years and has become one of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's main allies. Ankara accuses Israel of trying to destabilize the country and undermine its new administration.

Turkey and Israel are also at odds over the war in Gaza.

Syrian Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani said Syria remained open to negotiations with Israel on deescalation. But he said any future deal must address the security concerns on both sides and respect Syrian sovereignty.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.