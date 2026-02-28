Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Israel Strike On Iran: IRGC Chief Mohammad Pakpour Killed In US-Israel Strikes; Khamenei Moved To Secret Location

Israel Strike On Iran: IRGC Chief Mohammad Pakpour Killed In US-Israel Strikes; Khamenei Moved To Secret Location

Pakpour was among the most powerful figures in Iran and had led the IRGC for 260 days at the time of his death.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in strikes carried out by Israel and the United States on Saturday, according to Israeli broadcaster N12.

Pakpour was among the most powerful figures in Iran and had led the IRGC for 260 days at the time of his death.

Elevated To Major General After Predecessor’s Elimination

Pakpour was promoted to the rank of major general in 2025 by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei following the elimination of previous IRGC commander Hussein Salami.

At the time of his appointment, Pakpour was tasked with strengthening the force. He was directed to “enhance the capabilities, readiness, and internal cohesion of IRGC”.

Warning Issued To Israel And US Weeks Before Death

Just last month, Pakpour issued a warning to Israel and the United States, cautioning them “to avoid any miscalculation”.

He said the Islamic Republic “stands more ready than ever” with “finger on the trigger”.

His remarks came amid rising tensions between Iran and its adversaries.

Strike near Khamenei’s office; Supreme Leader moved to safety

Earlier on Saturday, an air strike was reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

According to reports, the 86-year-old leader had already been moved out of the capital to a secure location. He has not been seen publicly in recent days as tensions with the United States intensified.

The developments come amid a widening military confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Mohammad Pakpour and what was his role in Iran?

Mohammad Pakpour was the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He had been in this powerful position for 260 days at the time of his death.

What caused the death of Mohammad Pakpour?

Mohammad Pakpour was killed in strikes carried out by Israel and the United States on Saturday, according to Israeli broadcaster N12.

When was Mohammad Pakpour promoted to Major General?

Pakpour was promoted to the rank of major general in 2025 by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, following the elimination of the previous IRGC commander.

What warning did Pakpour issue before his death?

Just last month, Pakpour warned Israel and the United States to avoid any miscalculation, stating the Islamic Republic was ready with 'finger on the trigger'.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Khamenei US- ISrael Strikes Mohammad Pakpour
