IRGC Chief Mohammad Pakpour Killed In US-Israel Strikes; Khamenei Moved To Secret Location

Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in strikes carried out by Israel and the United States on Saturday, according to Israeli broadcaster N12.

Pakpour was among the most powerful figures in Iran and had led the IRGC for 260 days at the time of his death.

Elevated To Major General After Predecessor’s Elimination

Pakpour was promoted to the rank of major general in 2025 by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei following the elimination of previous IRGC commander Hussein Salami.

At the time of his appointment, Pakpour was tasked with strengthening the force. He was directed to “enhance the capabilities, readiness, and internal cohesion of IRGC”.

Warning Issued To Israel And US Weeks Before Death

Just last month, Pakpour issued a warning to Israel and the United States, cautioning them “to avoid any miscalculation”.

He said the Islamic Republic “stands more ready than ever” with “finger on the trigger”.

His remarks came amid rising tensions between Iran and its adversaries.

Strike near Khamenei’s office; Supreme Leader moved to safety

Earlier on Saturday, an air strike was reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

According to reports, the 86-year-old leader had already been moved out of the capital to a secure location. He has not been seen publicly in recent days as tensions with the United States intensified.

The developments come amid a widening military confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the United States.