Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Odeh, a longtime Hamas figure, survived prior assassination attempts.

Israel on Tuesday announced that it had carried out an airstrike in Gaza targeting Mohammed Odeh, the newly appointed head of Hamas’ military wing, in what appears to be the latest move in its ongoing campaign against senior Hamas leaders. The strike came just days after Odeh’s predecessor, Ezzedine Al-Haddad, was killed in a separate Israeli operation. The attack reportedly hit the Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza City, an area that has witnessed repeated bombardments during the war.

According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authorities, at least three people were killed and 20 others injured in the strike.

Israel Says Odeh Played Key Role In October 7 Attack

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had specifically targeted Mohammed Odeh. The statement described Odeh as “one of the architects of the October 7 massacre,” alleging that he had supervised Hamas intelligence activities linked to the attack on Israel. Israeli officials also claimed that Odeh had assumed command of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades roughly a week earlier following Al-Haddad’s killing, as per a report on NDTV.

Israeli authorities have repeatedly vowed to hunt down those they hold responsible for the October 7 assault, which official figures cited by AFP say left 1,221 people dead in Israel.

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Reports Suggest Odeh Helped Rebuild Hamas Leadership

Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Odeh had worked closely with Al-Haddad in efforts to reorganise Hamas after the deaths of several senior commanders, including Muhammad Deif and Muhammad Sinwar.

One source quoted in the report claimed Odeh was initially approached to take over leadership responsibilities following Sinwar’s assassination in May 2025, though he reportedly declined at the time. Other sources, however, could not independently verify that claim.

The report also said Odeh had been involved in gathering intelligence on Israeli military installations near Gaza and identifying weaknesses in the IDF’s Gaza Division ahead of the October 7 operation.

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Longtime Hamas Figure Survived Multiple Assassination Attempts

Believed to be in his late 40s or early 50s, Odeh was born and raised in Gaza and has spent most of his life within Hamas ranks. He previously worked in the organisation’s internal security apparatus, which focused on tracking suspected Israeli collaborators.

Israel has reportedly attempted to assassinate him several times in the past. One such strike in 2025 targeted his father’s home and resulted in the death of his eldest son, Amr.

Since the start of the war, Israel has expanded its operations against Hamas leaders both in Gaza and abroad. The IDF has claimed responsibility for the killings of senior figures including Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and former Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Israeli strikes have also extended into Lebanon, where operations targeted Hamas operatives and Hezbollah commanders, including former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry says Israel’s military campaign in the enclave has killed at least 72,803 people since the conflict escalated after October 7.