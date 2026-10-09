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English NewsNewsWorld‘If There Were An Award For Lies’: Israel Slams Navi Pillay After 2026 Nobel Peace Prize Win, Accuses Her Of Anti-Israel Bias

‘If There Were An Award For Lies’: Israel Slams Navi Pillay After 2026 Nobel Peace Prize Win, Accuses Her Of Anti-Israel Bias

Israel slammed Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, accusing her of anti-Israel bias and calling the award a weaponisation of the honour to legitimise hatred and prejudice against Israel.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Navi Pillay awarded 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for human rights.
  • Israel strongly criticised award, citing Pillay's anti-Israel sentiment.

Israel has strongly criticised Navi Pillay after she won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, accusing her of promoting anti-Israel sentiment and describing the award as a move to legitimise what it called anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.

In a sharp reaction, Israel said that if there were an award for “lies, hatred, and blood libels”, Pillay would be a frontrunner.

“Her role in the relentless, politically motivated demonization of Israel and promotion of the genocide speaks volumes,” the statement said.

‘Weaponisation Of An Award’: Israel Targets Nobel Committee

Criticising the decision to honour Pillay, Israel said the Nobel Peace Prize was not a recognition of justice but a “grotesque weaponization of an award” to legitimise anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.

The statement also invoked Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, saying he would be “applauding from hell” after the Nobel committee had, in Israel’s words, rewarded “the biggest lie of the 21st century”.

Pillay, a South African jurist and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law, according to the Nobel Committee.

Who Is Navi Pillay?

Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, a South African jurist of Tamil origin and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Announcing the award on Friday, October 9, the Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised Pillay’s decades-long work in defending human rights, strengthening international justice and advancing accountability for serious crimes.

Her career has taken her from representing anti-apartheid activists in South Africa to serving in prominent judicial and human rights institutions around the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Israel criticise Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize?

Israel strongly criticised Navi Pillay, accusing her of promoting anti-Israel sentiment and describing the award as legitimising anti-Israel hatred. They called the Nobel Peace Prize a

What was Navi Pillay awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for?

Navi Pillay was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. The Nobel Committee recognised her decades-long work in defending human rights and strengthening international justice.

Who is Navi Pillay?

Navi Pillay is a South African jurist of Tamil origin and a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Her career involved representing anti-apartheid activists and serving in various judicial and human rights institutions worldwide.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Nobel Peace Prize Navi Pillay
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