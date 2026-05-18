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HomeNewsWorldWhat’s Happening In West Bank? Israeli Raids, Arrests And Demolition Orders Intensify: Report

What’s Happening In West Bank? Israeli Raids, Arrests And Demolition Orders Intensify: Report

Eight killed near Gaza’s ‘Yellow Line’ as Israeli raids continue across West Bank, according to reports cited by Al Jazeera.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 May 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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  • Israeli forces conduct raids and issue demolition notices in West Bank.

At least eight people were killed and dozens injured over the past 24 hours near Gaza’s so-called “Yellow Line”, according to reports by Al Jazeera, amid continuing Israeli military operations in the region. The report said the demarcation zone, initially presented as a ceasefire boundary, was increasingly being pushed deeper into Gaza, reducing the space available to Palestinians and expanding areas under Israeli military control. Al Jazeera also reported that attacks near civilian areas had become almost daily, with residents allegedly facing gunfire and strikes without prior warning.

‘Yellow Line’ Under Scrutiny

According to Al Jazeera, the “Yellow Line” is no longer being viewed merely as a ceasefire demarcation but as part of a broader strategy of territorial control. The report claimed the line has gradually shifted further into Gaza, compressing Palestinians into narrower coastal zones.

The development has raised fears among residents and humanitarian groups over worsening living conditions and long-term displacement concerns. The civilians near the zone have increasingly come under fire in recent weeks, with casualties continuing to rise.

The latest violence comes amid ongoing tensions and military operations across Gaza, where humanitarian conditions remain critical.

Also Read: Trump Shares Possible Iran Strike Map, AI Images Reveal ‘War Plan’

Raids Across West Bank

Israeli forces also carried out multiple raids across parts of the West Bank on Monday, according to local reports cited by Al Jazeera. Two brothers, including a minor, were reportedly arrested during a raid in the town of Tell in the Nablus governorate.

Raids were also reported in Beit Iba, Rujeib, Salem and several areas in Bethlehem governorate, including al-Khader and Beit Sahour. In Tulkarem, three Palestinians, including a recently released prisoner, were detained after Israeli forces allegedly raided their homes.

Meanwhile, demolition and stop-work notices were reportedly issued for 15 homes in Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem. Al Jazeera also reported that Israeli settlers cut down olive trees in Taybeh near Ramallah.

The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the latest incidents.

Also Read: ‘Clock Is Ticking, Better Get Moving’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran

Before You Go

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Family Alleges Murder, Husband Missing

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bank GaZa Israel Palestine Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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