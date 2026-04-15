Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US brokers direct negotiation talks between Israel and Lebanon.

Both nations agree in principle to diplomatic engagement.

Key issues like security and ceasefire remain deeply divided.

Violence continues amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Israel Lebanon talks: The United States has announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to initiate direct negotiations, marking a significant diplomatic opening after decades of hostility. The development follows what officials described as “productive discussions” in Washington, mediated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Brokers Rare Breakthrough Toward Direct Dialogue

On Tuesday, Washington witnessed the first direct, high-level talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1993, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convening the two countries’ ambassadors. Opening the meeting, Rubio called the engagement “a historic opportunity,” acknowledging the decades of complex and often strained relations between the sides. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he hoped the discussions would mark “the beginning of the end” of the hardships faced by the Lebanese people.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed that both sides had taken initial steps toward formal engagement. Rubio, who led the talks, underscored the importance of the moment, calling it a “historic opportunity” to diminish Hezbollah’s role in the region, as per reports.

According to the U.S., Israel and Lebanon have agreed in principle to hold direct talks, though the timing and venue are yet to be finalised, as per reports.

Deep Divides Persist Over Security and Ceasefire Demands

Despite the diplomatic movement, both sides remain far apart on key issues. Israel has reiterated its objective of dismantling all non-state armed groups, a stance widely interpreted as targeting Hezbollah. Lebanon, on the other hand, has prioritised calls for an immediate ceasefire and urgent steps to address its worsening humanitarian situation.

The two nations do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, and their last high-level direct engagement dates back to 1993. The current push for talks comes against the backdrop of escalating violence that has further strained ties.

Since Israeli military operations in Lebanon began on March 2—shortly after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran—the conflict has claimed over 2,000 lives, highlighting the urgency of a negotiated solution.

Violence Continues Even As Diplomacy Advances

Even as discussions unfolded in Washington, hostilities on the ground showed little sign of easing. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for at least 24 attacks targeting Israel and Israeli forces in Lebanon. Northern Israel experienced repeated air raid sirens triggered by incoming rockets and drone strikes.

Israel maintains that its ongoing campaign is aimed at weakening and disarming Hezbollah, a group it has confronted in previous conflicts, including during the Gaza war in 2023 and 2024. The United States has reiterated its backing of Israel’s right to defend itself against such attacks.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Rubio cautioned that progress would not be immediate, describing the talks as “a process.”

Lebanon Seeks Relief As Political Constraints Remain

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed cautious optimism, stating that the negotiations could “mark the beginning of the end of the suffering of the Lebanese people, especially those in the south.” He emphasised that a sustainable resolution would require Lebanon’s armed forces to take full control of security.

However, Lebanon’s ability to counter Hezbollah remains limited. The group, founded in 1982, continues to wield considerable influence, particularly in the country’s Shia-majority southern regions and parts of Beirut.

In a sign of the challenges ahead, a senior Hezbollah official told the Associated Press ahead of the talks that the organisation would not recognise or adhere to any agreement reached in Washington.