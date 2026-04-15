Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIsrael, Lebanon Agree To Direct Talks After 'Productive' First Meet Since 1993; Rubio Calls It ‘Historic’

Israel, Lebanon Agree To Direct Talks After 'Productive' First Meet Since 1993; Rubio Calls It ‘Historic’

Israel Lebanon Talks: Israel and Lebanon agree to direct talks after US mediation, but Hezbollah attacks and deep divisions threaten fragile diplomatic progress.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US brokers direct negotiation talks between Israel and Lebanon.
  • Both nations agree in principle to diplomatic engagement.
  • Key issues like security and ceasefire remain deeply divided.
  • Violence continues amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Israel Lebanon talks: The United States has announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to initiate direct negotiations, marking a significant diplomatic opening after decades of hostility. The development follows what officials described as “productive discussions” in Washington, mediated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Brokers Rare Breakthrough Toward Direct Dialogue

On Tuesday, Washington witnessed the first direct, high-level talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1993, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convening the two countries’ ambassadors. Opening the meeting, Rubio called the engagement “a historic opportunity,” acknowledging the decades of complex and often strained relations between the sides. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he hoped the discussions would mark “the beginning of the end” of the hardships faced by the Lebanese people.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed that both sides had taken initial steps toward formal engagement. Rubio, who led the talks, underscored the importance of the moment, calling it a “historic opportunity” to diminish Hezbollah’s role in the region, as per reports.

According to the U.S., Israel and Lebanon have agreed in principle to hold direct talks, though the timing and venue are yet to be finalised, as per reports.

Deep Divides Persist Over Security and Ceasefire Demands

Despite the diplomatic movement, both sides remain far apart on key issues. Israel has reiterated its objective of dismantling all non-state armed groups, a stance widely interpreted as targeting Hezbollah. Lebanon, on the other hand, has prioritised calls for an immediate ceasefire and urgent steps to address its worsening humanitarian situation.

The two nations do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, and their last high-level direct engagement dates back to 1993. The current push for talks comes against the backdrop of escalating violence that has further strained ties.

Since Israeli military operations in Lebanon began on March 2—shortly after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran—the conflict has claimed over 2,000 lives, highlighting the urgency of a negotiated solution.

Violence Continues Even As Diplomacy Advances

Even as discussions unfolded in Washington, hostilities on the ground showed little sign of easing. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for at least 24 attacks targeting Israel and Israeli forces in Lebanon. Northern Israel experienced repeated air raid sirens triggered by incoming rockets and drone strikes.

Israel maintains that its ongoing campaign is aimed at weakening and disarming Hezbollah, a group it has confronted in previous conflicts, including during the Gaza war in 2023 and 2024. The United States has reiterated its backing of Israel’s right to defend itself against such attacks.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Rubio cautioned that progress would not be immediate, describing the talks as “a process.” 

Lebanon Seeks Relief As Political Constraints Remain

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed cautious optimism, stating that the negotiations could “mark the beginning of the end of the suffering of the Lebanese people, especially those in the south.” He emphasised that a sustainable resolution would require Lebanon’s armed forces to take full control of security.

However, Lebanon’s ability to counter Hezbollah remains limited. The group, founded in 1982, continues to wield considerable influence, particularly in the country’s Shia-majority southern regions and parts of Beirut.

In a sign of the challenges ahead, a senior Hezbollah official told the Associated Press ahead of the talks that the organisation would not recognise or adhere to any agreement reached in Washington.

Related Video

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main diplomatic development between Israel and Lebanon?

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to initiate direct negotiations, mediated by the U.S. Secretary of State, marking a significant diplomatic opening.

What are the key points of disagreement between Israel and Lebanon?

Israel aims to dismantle non-state armed groups like Hezbollah, while Lebanon prioritizes an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

What is the significance of these direct negotiations?

These talks are seen as a historic opportunity to diminish Hezbollah's regional role and potentially end suffering in Lebanon.

What is Hezbollah's stance on the negotiations?

A senior Hezbollah official stated that the organization would not recognize or adhere to any agreement reached in Washington.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Marco Rubio Israel Lebanon Talks Hezbollah News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Hospital Under Scanner After 331 Children Contract HIV From Syringe Reuse
Pakistan Hospital Under Scanner After 331 Children Contract HIV From Syringe Reuse
World
Israel, Lebanon Agree To Direct Talks After 'Productive' First Meet Since 1993; Rubio Calls It ‘Historic’
Israel, Lebanon Agree To Direct Talks After 'Productive' First Meet Since 1993
World
JD Vance Says ‘US-Iran Mistrust Can’t Be Solved Overnight’, Signals Optimism Ahead Of Fresh Peace Talks
Vance Says ‘US-Iran Mistrust Can’t Be Solved Overnight’, Signals Optimism
World
Trump Says Iran War ‘Very Close To Over’; Claims Tehran Wants Deal, Hints At Fresh Talks
Trump Says Iran War ‘Very Close To Over’; Claims Tehran Wants Deal, Hints At Fresh Talks
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget