Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday passed a controversial law making death by hanging the default punishment for Palestinians convicted in military courts of carrying out deadly attacks.

The law is structured in a way that would largely apply to Palestinians, while not imposing the same penalty on Jewish Israelis accused of similar crimes, news agency Reuters reported, citing critics.

The move has sparked international criticism of Israel, which is already facing trouble for violence against Palestinians by Jewish settlers in West Bank and Gaza war.

Death Penalty As Default Punishment

The legislation mandates execution by hanging within 90 days of sentencing, with limited scope for delays and no provision for clemency. While courts may impose life imprisonment instead, this is allowed only under unspecified “special circumstances,” the report said.

In civilian courts, the law provides for either life imprisonment or the death penalty for individuals convicted of deliberately killing with the intent of “ending Israel’s existence”.

Israel abolished the death penalty for murder in 1954. The only execution following a civilian trial was that of Adolf Eichmann in 1962. Although military courts in the West Bank can issue death sentences, they have not done so to date.

Push From Far-Right Leaders

The move was championed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had publicly advocated for stricter punishment and even wore noose-shaped lapel pins ahead of the vote.

“This is a day of justice for the murdered, a day of deterrence for enemies,” Ben-Gvir said in parliament. “Whoever chooses terror chooses death.”

The bill was passed with the support of 62 members in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu reportedly sought to soften certain provisions to limit international backlash but ultimately voted in favour of the legislation.

Palestinian Leadership Condemns Move

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the law as a violation of international law and an attempt to intimidate Palestinians.

“Such laws and measures will not break the will of the Palestinian people or undermine their steadfastness,” Abbas’ office said in a statement.

Militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad called for retaliatory attacks following the law’s passage.

Criticism Over Discrimination

Israeli rights organisations sharply criticised the legislation, describing it as discriminatory. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel said it had filed an appeal against the law in the Supreme Court.

Critics argue that the wording of the law effectively limits its application to Palestinians and potentially Arab Israelis, who make up about 20% of Israel’s population, rather than Jewish citizens.

Even before its passage, the bill drew criticism from European nations including Germany, France, Italy and United Kingdom, whose foreign ministers warned that it carries a “de facto discriminatory” character and undermines democratic principles.

A group of United Nations experts also raised concerns, saying vague definitions of “terrorist” in the law could lead to the death penalty being applied in cases that do not meet international standards.

Rising Tensions And Global Scrutiny

The law comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Israel facing growing international scrutiny over its military operations in Gaza and increasing violence by settlers in the West Bank.

Observers warn that the legislation could further inflame tensions, deepen divisions, and complicate already fragile regional dynamics.