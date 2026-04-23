ABP Exclusive | ‘Nuclear Weapons Have No Place In Iran’s Military Doctrine’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran rejects further US peace talks, demanding security guarantees.

A lasting solution requires US, Israel to cease attacks.

Iran insists on recognizing its nuclear rights and compensation.

Lebanon ceasefire remains a key condition for Iran's agreement.

Iran has categorically stated that it has no plans to sit with the United States and negotiate a second round of peace talks despite Pakistan’s mediation efforts under the so-called ‘Islamabad Talks’ process. The first round of talks was held in the Pakistani capital on April 11-12 and lasted for 21 hours. The Pakistani mediating team was led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Direct and indirect negotiations took place at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. The US delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, while the Iranian team was headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Speaking exclusively to ABP Live, Mohammad Fathali, the Iranian Ambassador to India, stated that a lasting solution to the current crisis can only be achieved if the United States and Israel commit to refraining from future attacks on Iran. He emphasised the need for these countries to recognise Iran's right to pursue nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and to compensate for the damages inflicted on Iran due to Western sanctions and conflict.

Edited excerpts:

Why is Iran not agreeing to another round of talks? Now that the ceasefire has been extended, what has been the experience so far for Iran?

I must remind you of a few points. We have repeatedly declared that we never seek war and will never be the ones to initiate it; however, if a war is imposed upon us, we are the ones who will determine its conclusion. In both cases, whether in the recent conflict or the 12-day war, it was our enemies who initiated the hostilities. When they failed to achieve their objectives, they called for a ceasefire.

The experience of these two wars within the past year has shown us that we must not get trapped in the vicious cycle of war, ceasefire, negotiation, and war again. We are prepared for both war and peace; however, we seek a peace that is sustainable, not a ceasefire that merely serves as an opportunity for the enemy to regroup and rebuild their strength.

What is a sustainable and lasting solution for Iran?

The sustainable solution lies in achieving a lasting peace. Our enemies must commit to never attacking our country again. They must pledge to recognise our nuclear rights and compensate for the damages inflicted upon our nation. Furthermore, they must accept an independent and powerful Iran.

Over the past 47 years, they have gained nothing from their hostility toward the Iranian nation. We are an ancient civilisation that has lived in peace and harmony with our neighbours in this region for thousands of years. If you study history, you will see that we have not attacked any country in the last 300 years, and whenever we have entered a war, it has been solely for the purpose of self-defence.

Given that Pakistan does not recognise the state of Israel, do you think it can act as an effective mediator?

Our negotiating partner is the United States government. We do not recognise a state by the name of "Israel" to even consider negotiating with it. The negotiations in Islamabad were also conducted between Iran and the United States. We believe the Zionist regime is a forged entity established on the basis of occupation and aggression. The 70-year record of this illegitimate regime is filled with genocide and the massacre of civilians. I will highlight a few of these instances:

The 1948 war and Palestinian displacement, and the 1948 war with the Arab nations that led to the displacement of approximately 700,000 Palestinians and the Deir Yassin massacre.

Conflicts from the 50s to the 70s and continuous regional aggressions. The 1982 Sabra and Shatila Massacre was committed in Lebanon. The killing of Palestinians during the Intifadas of 1987 and 2005. Gaza Wars from 2008 till now and ongoing conflicts, and their greatest crime occurred in recent years, where more than 70,000 people were massacred in Gaza, and over one million were displaced.

Furthermore, the rulers of this regime martyred more than 4,375 of our people during the 12-day war and the most recent conflict. This regime is a forged entity that understands nothing but crime and genocide.

Have you approached India for mediation?

No, Iran did not approach India for any kind of mediation.

Why are Indian ships being attacked at the Strait of Hormuz?

Your question is not correct. Friendly nations do not face difficulties passing through the Strait of Hormuz. India is among the five countries we initially announced that are permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz. Within this framework, several Indian ships have already passed through the strait, and more will continue to do so in the coming days. Regarding the details of the incident that occurred over the past few days, the matter is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities in Iran.

Does Iran still insist on including Lebanon in the ceasefire agreement?

Yes, establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon remains one of our primary conditions for an agreement. The reason is quite clear: we do not want lives to be lost. The Zionist regime observes no humanitarian red lines. They kill women and children without hesitation, yet continue to address the world from a position of entitlement.

Has the United States softened its stance regarding the moratorium on Iran's uranium enrichment?

I am not aware of the U.S. government’s specific position. However, what is certain for us is that we have never sought, and will never seek, nuclear weapons. This is not merely a military strategy, but a religious and spiritual obligation (duty) mandated for us by the martyred Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei. Nuclear weapons have no place in our military doctrine; however, achieving peaceful nuclear technology is a legal and legitimate right of the Iranian nation, and we will not retreat from this legal right.

Now that ceasefire negotiations are underway, what discussions are you having with the Persian Gulf states?

We do not view the countries of the region as our enemies. Our neighbors, including the members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), are part of our shared geographical and historical reality. We have lived alongside one another in peace and tranquility for thousands of years, and our relations have always been based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

We advise the countries of the region to reconsider their reliance on foreign powers for their security. The recent war demonstrated that the United States places no value on the countries of the region; it is solely concerned with its own interests and the preservation of the Israeli regime's security.

The regional states must understand that Iran has never been a threat to them, but rather an opportunity for cooperation and friendship. We are prepared to expand this friendship and collaboration to build a stable and secure region alongside our neighbors.

Regarding Iran-India bilateral relations, has New Delhi resumed purchasing crude oil from Iran, which was halted in 2019?

We are an oil-producing country, and any country interested in purchasing oil is welcome to buy from Iran. I have also seen such reports in the media, but I cannot confirm everything that is published in the press. At present, there are no negotiations underway for the purchase of oil.

Is Iran aggrieved by India’s failure to condemn the assassination of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?

His Eminence Ayatollah Khamenei was not merely a political leader. He was the spiritual leader of millions of Shia Muslims worldwide, including those in India. Following his martyrdom, we witnessed an extensive outpouring of sympathy from both the people and the government officials of India. I would like to once again express my gratitude for these expressions of sympathy and condolences.

Is Iran still interested in India moving forward with the Chabahar Port development project?

We believe that economic and developmental cooperation, particularly significant regional projects like Chabahar, should not be affected by recent developments. Chabahar Port is a strategic project of regional and international importance, playing a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity, especially for India’s access to Central Asia.

We continue to pursue the port development project with seriousness. We believe that the benefits of this cooperation are not limited to Iran and India; rather, all countries in the region can benefit from its outcomes.

In this framework, the Islamic Republic of Iran remains in constant contact and consultation with the Indian side, and cooperation in this field is ongoing. We emphasise the continuity and strengthening of these collaborations, independent of external pressures, and hope that the implementation process of the projects continues without interruption.

How do you perceive the future of bilateral relations between Iran and India? What are your expectations from New Delhi?

The relationship between Iran and India is rooted in history, civilisation, and strategy, built upon a foundation of mutual respect and shared interests. In the Islamic Republic of Iran, we view the future of these ties as positive and expanding, particularly in sectors such as energy, transit, regional connectivity, and cultural cooperation.

Iran is a reliable partner in the energy sector and serves as a strategic gateway for access to Central Asian and European markets. We hope that existing obstacles in the path of cooperation will be dismantled through the political will of both parties.

Overall, we see a bright outlook for Iran-India relations. We believe that through prudent decision-making and close collaboration, these ties can be elevated to a level far exceeding the past.