HomeNewsWorldIndia-UAE Travel Alert: Middle East Airspace Shutdown Triggers Global Flight Chaos; Indian Airlines Halt Services

India-UAE Travel Alert: Middle East Airspace Shutdown Triggers Global Flight Chaos; Indian Airlines Halt Services

Large parts of Middle East airspace shut down, paralysing global flight routes. Indian airlines cancel services, Dubai closes, fares spike and thousands of passengers face disruption.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A sweeping shutdown of Middle East airspace on Saturday sent shockwaves through global aviation, crippling one of the world’s busiest east-west air corridors. Major hubs, including Dubai, were forced to close operations, hundreds of flights were cancelled, and Indian carriers suspended services to the region as regulators flagged serious risks to civil aviation.

Click Here For Live Updates

For thousands of travellers, the day quickly turned into a scramble for alternatives.

ALSO READ: Dubai Airport Hit By Iranian Missiles, 4 Injured: Watch Video

Dubai Closed, Flights Cancelled Across Region

Airspace stretching from the UAE to Israel was abruptly shut, halting transit hubs that connect India to Europe and North America through one-stop routes. Indian airlines cancelled all flights to the affected region through March 2, leaving tens of thousands stranded, particularly at Dubai, one of the busiest international gateways.

Aircraft and flight crews from Indian carriers were caught mid-network. Air India began efforts to bring back staff from Tel Aviv as the situation escalated.

The disruption extended beyond West Asia.

Mumbai, Delhi Feel Immediate Impact

By 5.45pm on Saturday, Mumbai airport had recorded 57 cancellations, 24 arrivals and 33 departures. Among them was an IndiGo service from Mumbai to London.

Airfares reacted sharply. A one-way direct ticket to London for March 1 travel surged to nearly Rs 1.4 lakh, reflecting the sudden squeeze on available seats.

Through the day, suspensions widened. Air India called off several long-haul Sunday services from Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar to destinations including London, New York, Newark, Chicago, Toronto, Frankfurt and Paris.

The airline said passengers are being informed and offered alternative travel options to reduce disruption.

IndiGo confirmed that operations to and from West Asia, along with select international sectors, remain suspended through March 1. Emirates also announced a temporary suspension of services to and from Dubai.

Pilots Warned Of GPS Interference

As tensions intensified, airlines cautioned flight crews about increased GPS spoofing and jamming risks near conflict zones.

For Indian carriers, airspace west of Pakistan extending toward Iraq became effectively inaccessible. IndiGo’s CIS routes were also affected. Air India sought approval to reroute via China’s Hotan waypoint to bypass Pakistani airspace, though the request remains pending.

Operational pressure mounted rapidly.

AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv was forced to turn back after Israeli airspace closed. An Air India flight operating from Chicago to Delhi rerouted to avoid Iraqi airspace.

Major Indian airports were placed on alert for diversions and emergency landings. However, parking capacity tightened quickly. Mumbai eventually stopped accepting further diversions after parking bays filled up.

A Critical Corridor Disrupted

The Middle East corridor serves as a crucial aviation bridge between Asia and the West. With that pathway abruptly disrupted, airlines faced cascading cancellations, rising fuel costs from rerouting, and mounting passenger frustration.

As regulators continue to assess safety conditions, uncertainty lingers over how long the restrictions will remain in place, and how deep the ripple effect will run across global aviation networks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the widespread shutdown of Middle East airspace?

The article mentions increased GPS spoofing and jamming risks near conflict zones as a cause for airlines cautioning flight crews.

Which major hubs were affected by the airspace shutdown?

Major hubs including Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) were forced to close operations.

How did the airspace shutdown impact Indian airlines?

Indian carriers like Air India and IndiGo suspended services to the affected region, cancelled flights, and faced challenges with rerouting aircraft and staff.

What were the immediate effects on airfares?

Airfares reacted sharply, with a one-way direct ticket to London for March 1 travel surging to nearly Rs 1.4 lakh due to the sudden squeeze on available seats.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Air India Dubai Airport Middle East Conflict IndiGo Flight Cancellations Iran Israel War
