Middle East Airspace Shutdown Triggers Global Flight Chaos; Indian Airlines Halt Services

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A sweeping shutdown of Middle East airspace on Saturday sent shockwaves through global aviation, crippling one of the world’s busiest east-west air corridors. Major hubs, including Dubai, were forced to close operations, hundreds of flights were cancelled, and Indian carriers suspended services to the region as regulators flagged serious risks to civil aviation.

Click Here For Live Updates

For thousands of travellers, the day quickly turned into a scramble for alternatives.

ALSO READ: Dubai Airport Hit By Iranian Missiles, 4 Injured: Watch Video

Dubai Closed, Flights Cancelled Across Region

Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice.



Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 28, 2026

Airspace stretching from the UAE to Israel was abruptly shut, halting transit hubs that connect India to Europe and North America through one-stop routes. Indian airlines cancelled all flights to the affected region through March 2, leaving tens of thousands stranded, particularly at Dubai, one of the busiest international gateways.

Aircraft and flight crews from Indian carriers were caught mid-network. Air India began efforts to bring back staff from Tel Aviv as the situation escalated.

The disruption extended beyond West Asia.

Mumbai, Delhi Feel Immediate Impact

By 5.45pm on Saturday, Mumbai airport had recorded 57 cancellations, 24 arrivals and 33 departures. Among them was an IndiGo service from Mumbai to London.

Airfares reacted sharply. A one-way direct ticket to London for March 1 travel surged to nearly Rs 1.4 lakh, reflecting the sudden squeeze on available seats.

Through the day, suspensions widened. Air India called off several long-haul Sunday services from Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar to destinations including London, New York, Newark, Chicago, Toronto, Frankfurt and Paris.

The airline said passengers are being informed and offered alternative travel options to reduce disruption.

IndiGo confirmed that operations to and from West Asia, along with select international sectors, remain suspended through March 1. Emirates also announced a temporary suspension of services to and from Dubai.

Pilots Warned Of GPS Interference

As tensions intensified, airlines cautioned flight crews about increased GPS spoofing and jamming risks near conflict zones.

For Indian carriers, airspace west of Pakistan extending toward Iraq became effectively inaccessible. IndiGo’s CIS routes were also affected. Air India sought approval to reroute via China’s Hotan waypoint to bypass Pakistani airspace, though the request remains pending.

Operational pressure mounted rapidly.

AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv was forced to turn back after Israeli airspace closed. An Air India flight operating from Chicago to Delhi rerouted to avoid Iraqi airspace.

Major Indian airports were placed on alert for diversions and emergency landings. However, parking capacity tightened quickly. Mumbai eventually stopped accepting further diversions after parking bays filled up.

A Critical Corridor Disrupted

The Middle East corridor serves as a crucial aviation bridge between Asia and the West. With that pathway abruptly disrupted, airlines faced cascading cancellations, rising fuel costs from rerouting, and mounting passenger frustration.

As regulators continue to assess safety conditions, uncertainty lingers over how long the restrictions will remain in place, and how deep the ripple effect will run across global aviation networks.