India Issues Helpline Numbers As Middle East Tension Escalates After Israel's Attack In Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in Israel following fresh Israeli airstrikes on Iran, urging nationals to remain extremely cautious as regional tensions escalate.

The advisory comes as Israel wakes up to renewed hostilities with Iran—its second major confrontation in under a year. Tel Aviv’s usually crowded beaches were nearly empty over the weekend, reflecting growing anxiety among residents over potential retaliation. Memories of last June’s 12-Day War, during which Iranian missiles hit residential neighborhoods, continue to weigh heavily on the public.

India’s Safety Advisory: What Nationals In Israel Must Do

The Government of India has called on its citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and exercise maximum caution. Nationals have been advised to strictly follow safety instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.

The advisory also recommends:

Staying close to designated shelters and identifying the nearest protected spaces.

Avoiding all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice.

Regularly monitoring local news, official updates, and emergency alerts.

Accessing updated safety guidelines at oref.org.il/eng.

In case of emergency, Indian nationals can contact the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at +972-54-7520711 or via email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy stated it is coordinating with local authorities and will issue further updates as the situation evolves.

Advisory From The Embassy Of India In Iran

In light of the evolving situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are strongly advised to remain vigilant and exercise the highest degree of caution. Taking to X, Indian embassy in Iran said, "Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India. The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below: +989128109115 +989128109109 +989128109102 +989932179359."

Tel Aviv On Edge As Retaliation Fears Grow

Security concerns intensified after Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted sites in Iran. The latest confrontation follows a period of heightened friction, with both sides wary of another prolonged escalation.

Iran, still recovering from last year’s conflict that saw its air defenses weakened and nuclear facilities damaged, faces internal political and economic pressures. Observers note that while Tehran’s regional militias have declined in influence, the current vulnerability could prompt a stronger response.

For Israel, however, the present moment is viewed by some as a strategic opening to weaken Iranian capabilities further.

Explosions Reported Across Tehran & Other Iranian Cities

Iranian media outlets have reported explosions in multiple cities, including Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. In Tehran, missiles were said to have struck areas around University Street and the Republic district.

The Islamic Republic News Agency confirmed blasts in two parts of the capital, with smoke visible rising from central districts. The developments mark a sharp escalation in an already volatile regional standoff.