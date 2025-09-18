Israeli Troops Push Deeper Into Gaza City As Death Toll Tops 65,000

Israeli forces pressed further into Gaza City on Wednesday in a fresh ground offensive, as air and artillery strikes pounded the enclave and severed phone and internet services, leaving many Palestinians unable to call for help or coordinate evacuations.

Local health officials said the Palestinian death toll has now climbed past 65,000 since the Israel-Hamas war began nearly two years ago, with more than 165,000 wounded, according to an Associated Press report.

Communications cut, ambulances stranded

Residents reported that the blackout in phone and internet services has made it nearly impossible to reach ambulances or share information about the strikes. The Israeli military confirmed that its forces had carried out more than 150 strikes in recent days, toppling high-rise towers in neighbourhoods crowded with displaced families. Israel claims Hamas used the towers to monitor troop movements.

Overnight strikes claim families

Hospital officials said at least 16 people were killed in overnight attacks, including women and children. More than half of those deaths occurred in Gaza City. Among the victims were a mother and child in the Shati refugee camp, and a pregnant woman killed in an airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In southern Gaza, officials at Nasser Hospital reported that two parents and their child died when their tent was struck in the Muwasi area, west of Khan Younis.

Humanitarian crisis deepens

The war, which began after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, has devastated Gaza. Israeli bombardment has destroyed vast swathes of the territory, displaced around 90% of the population, and fuelled famine conditions.

With people streaming out of Gaza City by car or on foot, Israel opened another evacuation corridor south of the city on Wednesday, which will remain open for two days.

Israel pledges full control

Israeli forces have launched repeated large-scale raids into Gaza City since the war began, but militants have often regrouped afterwards. This time, Israel has vowed to seize full control of the city.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it was taking measures to reduce civilian casualties but would continue operations against what it called “terrorist organisations” in Gaza.