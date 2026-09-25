Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netanyahu's UN speech also faced delegate walkouts.

A tense exchange unfolded at the United Nations after Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon approached an Iranian diplomat and offered him the Starlink satellite terminal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had displayed during his General Assembly speech. Danon attempted to hand the device to Iranian diplomat Nasser Asadi, telling him it could help Iranians access the internet. Asadi did not respond and walked away.

"It can be very useful to let the Iranian people get their freedom after what you did to them," Danon told him.

Danon Offers Starlink

Danon later shared footage of the encounter online, showing him urging Asadi to take the terminal to Tehran.

He said: "If you heard the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu), you would understand how useful it could be in helping the Iranian people gain their freedom after what you did to them. Do you want to take it and deliver it back to Tehran? It could be very useful for people in Iran. We love the Iranian people, and we pray for regime change in Iran. The day will come."

The Iranian representative didn’t want the starlink :( pic.twitter.com/wpElxvrrr4 — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) September 24, 2026

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Asadi did not engage with Danon and walked away without accepting the device.

Netanyahu Displays Terminal

During his UN General Assembly address earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu held up a Starlink terminal and presented it as a means for Iranians to bypass government restrictions on internet access.

Netanyahu also offered to leave the device for Iran's delegation, while calling on members of the delegation to defect. He said he believed Iran's current leadership would eventually be removed by its own people.

The remarks came as Netanyahu addressed Iran's internal political situation as well as Israel's wider confrontation with Tehran.

Iran Internet Shutdown

The Starlink exchange also drew attention to Iran's restrictions on internet access during protests.

According to the account provided, Iran imposed a sweeping internet shutdown in January 2026 amid nationwide protests, with restrictions continuing until late May.

Danon used the issue to frame Starlink as a potential tool for Iranians seeking access to uncensored information and communications.

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Delegates Walk Out

Netanyahu's speech itself was marked by a series of walkouts, with numerous delegates leaving the General Assembly hall as he began speaking.

Netanyahu criticised those who left, describing them as "moral cowards". Supporters in the gallery responded with Hebrew chants declaring, "The people of Israel live."

He also criticised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his description of Netanyahu as a war criminal.

Addressing Mamdani directly, Netanyahu said, "Well, he can't silence me. He can't silence the truth."

Netanyahu also accused several Western European leaders of yielding to what he described as "antisemitic mobs", while defending Israel's conduct amid international criticism.

He concluded one section of his address with a strong rejection of genocide allegations against Israel, saying, "Here's a simple truth: Israel didn't commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide."