Mystery Surrounds Death Of Islamabad SP Adil Akbar; Suicide Investigation Underway

The mysterious death of Islamabad Police Superintendent (SP) Adil Akbar has sent shockwaves across Pakistan. According to the post-mortem report, Akbar died from a gunshot wound to the head, but there is no evidence suggesting anyone else fired the shot. Islamabad police stated that Akbar was shot inside his vehicle while on his way from Constitution Avenue to his office.

High-Level Investigation Launched

Akbar, a senior and experienced officer, had recently transferred from Balochistan to Islamabad. His death has deeply shaken the police department. Reports indicate that the government has formed a high-level team to investigate the possibility of suicide. The firearm involved in the incident has been seized, and preliminary findings suggest that Akbar may have taken the gun from his official gunman and shot himself.

Pakistan’s State Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, confirmed that a high-level inquiry team has been set up under the supervision of the Islamabad Police Inspector General. The committee includes the DIG Headquarters, DIG Islamabad, and DIG Security. Initial reports indicate that SP Akbar shot himself inside his car. Authorities are questioning colleagues, staff, and the driver who were present at the time.

No Signs of External Attack

IG Islamabad stated that CCTV footage shows no evidence of an external attack, suggesting the incident occurred entirely within the vehicle.

Controversial Social Media Claims

Following Akbar’s death, several social media users claimed he was an Indian spy who aided New Delhi during Operation Sindoor. These allegations have not been officially confirmed by Pakistani authorities.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Islamabad Police SP City Adil Akbar was an Indian agent. He shot himself today. His intelligence was very helpful during Operation Sindoor. Thank you, Adil brother, for your help.”

Another user claimed that Akbar was pressured by the Pakistani military and government to file false cases against pro-Palestinian protesters.

Allegations Against Pakistani Government

Social media speculation continues, with users accusing Pakistan’s authorities of coercing Akbar into targeting the TLP (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) protesters. One post questioned, “Was SP Adil Akbar forced by the Pakistani army and government to fabricate cases against pro-Palestinian TLP demonstrators? Is Pakistan now siding with Israel?”