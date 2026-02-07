India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Home-Grown Ills’ After Blame Game Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Islamabad reeled on Friday after a devastating suicide bombing tore through a crowded mosque in the heart of the capital, killing at least 69 people and injuring more than 170. The deadly strike, one of the worst in recent years, not only plunged Pakistan into mourning but also ignited sharp diplomatic exchanges with India and Afghanistan, both of which rejected Islamabad’s allegations and pointed to Pakistan’s internal security failures.

Suicide Bombing Rocks Islamabad

The explosion occurred during prayers, when the mosque was filled with worshippers. According to Pakistani officials, the attacker was stopped by security guards at the entrance, opened fire, and then detonated explosives inside the premises. The blast caused widespread destruction and panic, with emergency services rushing survivors to nearby hospitals.

Medical facilities in Islamabad worked through the night to treat the injured, many of whom were in critical condition. Authorities said the high casualty count reflected both the confined space of the mosque and the large number of people present at the time of the attack.

India Rejects Allegations, Urges Pakistan To Look Inward

As Pakistan’s leadership hinted at external involvement, India swiftly condemned the attack while dismissing accusations of any role. In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi expressed condolences to the victims’ families but described the allegations as “groundless and meaningless.”

The ministry further criticised Islamabad for avoiding responsibility, saying Pakistan was “deluding itself by pointing fingers at others, Pakistan chooses to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that the attack was tragic and deplorable, but emphasised that claims linking India were “baseless” and “pointless,” urging Pakistan to focus on addressing its own security gaps, as per NDTV.

Afghanistan Pushes Back, Questions Pakistan’s Claims

Afghanistan’s defence ministry also rejected Pakistan’s assertions, pushing back against suggestions that the attacker had crossed through Afghan territory. Kabul questioned how Pakistani authorities could move so quickly to assign blame after the bombing while failing to prevent the attack in the first place, reported Times of India.

The Taliban-led government maintained that it does not support or harbor those responsible for attacks on civilians and reiterated its opposition to violence against innocents. Afghan officials called on Pakistan to strengthen internal security mechanisms and pursue cooperation with neighboring countries rather than escalating tensions through accusations.