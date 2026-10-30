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English NewsNewsWorldIraq Sentences Three More French Nationals To Life In Prison For Joining Islamic State

Iraq Sentences Three More French Nationals To Life In Prison For Joining Islamic State

The three were among 47 French "Islamic State" suspects transferred from Syrian detention. So far, ten French nationals have received prison terms after being convicted of belonging to the group.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 12:57 PM (IST)

Reported by: Kieran Burke with AFP, Reuters

Three French nationals on Thursday received sentences of life imprisonment in Iraq after being convicted of joining the so-called "Islamic State" terror group.

The criminal court in Baghdad sentence Charly S., Kamal M, and Amir A. to life terms in prison which amounts to 20 years of imprisonment in Iraq.

What more do we know?

The trio were found guilty of "the crime of joining the terrorist Islamic State organisation and of having contributed, together with members of the group, to spreading terror," an AFP correspondent said.

Tuesday saw another six French nationals from the same group sentenced to life in prison and a seventh to 15 years for belonging ​to the Islamist militant group.

All of the French nationals sentenced thus far belong to a group of 47 French nationals who were transferred from detention in Syria last year.

The 'Islamic State's' years of terror in Syria and Iraq

The militant group carried out a campaign of terror as it sought to establish a self-proclaimed caliphate in Iraq and Syria from 2014 under its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Thousands of foreign nationals from across the world joined the group, which carried out mass executions and other atrocities, many of them filmed and shared on social media platforms.

Among its most heinous crimes was the capture and killing of thousands of Yazidis in Iraq’s northern Sinjar region. Many Yazidi women and children were forced into sexual slavery and other forms of enslavement.

In 2014, IS also captured and killed hundreds of Iraqi military cadets at Camp Speicher in Iraq's Tikrit in 2014, much of the massacre filmed and shared on social media.

The terror group also carried out a series of executions of Western journalists and aid workers in highly choreographed videos as part of its media campaign.

Iraq, backed by US-led forces, proclaimed victory over IS in 2017, and along with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces would go on to ultimately defeat the group territorially in Syria two years later.

The remaining fighters were eventually cornered and defeated in Baghouz in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Iraqi border in March, 2019.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iraq
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