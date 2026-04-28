Iraq President Names Ali al-Zaidi As PM-Designate Amid US Pressure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President nominated businessman Ali al-Zaidi as prime minister-designate.

US pressure influenced political leaders to support Zaidi over Maliki.

Zaidi, a 40-year-old businessman, faces 30 days to form government.

New PM must address disarming militias and Gulf nation relations.

Iraq’s newly elected president Nizar Amedi has nominated businessman Ali al-Zaidi as prime minister-designate, marking a significant shift in the country’s political trajectory following prolonged negotiations and pressure from the US.

The move comes after Iraqi political leaders stepped back from supporting former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, who was initially backed by the Iran-linked Coordination Framework alliance.

US Pressure Alters Political Course

The decision follows weeks of intense deliberations among Iraq’s political factions. The impasse was influenced by warnings from US President Donald Trump, who had earlier threatened to withdraw support if Maliki, known for his close ties to Iran, returned to power.

The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia factions with varying degrees of alignment with Tehran, ultimately shifted its support to Zaidi.

In an official statement, the presidency confirmed, "President Nizar Amede has tasked Ali al-Zaidi, the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc, with forming the new government."

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Transition And Political Backing

Zaidi now faces a 30-day deadline to form a government, a process often complicated in Iraq’s fragmented political system where constitutional timelines are frequently exceeded.

The announcement followed the Coordination Framework’s endorsement of Zaidi. The alliance also commended "the historic and responsible stance" of both Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for stepping aside.

Yasser al-Maliki, head of Maliki’s parliamentary bloc, expressed support for the incoming nominee, stating, "we will support him" in forming the next government.

Since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, Iraq has remained a geopolitical arena influenced by both Washington and Tehran. While the United States has maintained significant influence, Iran has also strengthened its presence through allied political and militia groups.

Iraq’s leadership has since faced the ongoing challenge of maintaining equilibrium between the two rival powers.

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Who Is Ali al-Zaidi?

Ali al-Zaidi, regarded as a compromise candidate, is relatively unknown in Iraq’s political circles. A businessman, banker, and media owner, he has not previously held public office.

If successful in forming a government, he would become Iraq’s youngest prime minister at 40.

Political analyst Hamzeh Hadad noted that Zaidi appears to have "has the tools" necessary to navigate the political landscape, citing his financial background and media influence.

Hadad added that the nomination enables the Coordination Framework to demonstrate adherence to constitutional timelines, regardless of the outcome of government formation.

Zaidi’s nomination comes amid heightened regional instability following a conflict triggered by a joint US-Israeli strike on Iran. Iraq became entangled in the fallout, with attacks targeting US assets and Iran-backed groups within its territory.

Negotiations over the premiership had slowed during the conflict and only regained momentum after a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran took effect on April 8.

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Key Challenges Ahead

The incoming prime minister will face mounting pressure to address several critical issues, including US demands to disarm Iran-backed armed groups operating in Iraq, many of which Washington designates as terrorist organisations.

Additionally, repairing strained relations with Gulf nations will be a priority after attacks linked to Tehran-aligned groups during the conflict.

Economically, Iraq remains vulnerable, particularly following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz that significantly impacted oil revenues, which account for roughly 90 percent of the national budget.

Zaidi’s ability to navigate these domestic and international challenges will likely define the success of his tenure, should he secure parliamentary approval for his government.