Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian singer, team lashed for hijab-free performance.

They also face bans, travel restrictions for video.

Case highlights Iran's contentious compulsory hijab rules.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team have each received 74 lashes after being convicted over online content described by authorities as violating public decency, an Iranian news website Emtedad reported on Monday.

The five were also handed two-year bans on artistic and musical activities, as well as travel restrictions, Emtedad reported, quoting their lawyer, Mostafa Nili.

The case relates to a video uploaded to YouTube in December 2024, which showed Ahmadi performing without the mandatory hijab alongside male musicians. The performance was reportedly filmed in Qom, south of the capital, Tehran, according to Norway-based human rights organisation Hengaw.

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Case Linked To Hijab-Free YouTube Performance

According to Emtedad, the singer and her production team were sentenced for "offending public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online".

The video released in December 2024 drew attention because Ahmadi appeared without a hijab, which women are required to wear under Iran's dress regulations. The performance also featured male musicians accompanying her.

The latest report on the punishment comes amid continued international criticism of Iran's use of flogging as a judicial penalty. Western governments and human rights organisations have described the practice as torture and a violation of international law.

Iran has rejected accusations concerning its human rights record, arguing that Western countries should address their own human rights issues.

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Iran's Hijab Rules Remain Contentious

The enforcement of compulsory hijab rules became a major point of public dissent following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. The Kurdish Iranian woman had been arrested over an alleged violation of the country's dress code.

Her death triggered widespread protests across Iran, with demonstrators challenging the country's restrictions on women's clothing and other state policies.

Since then, women have increasingly been seen without headscarves in public spaces in Tehran and other parts of the country. Enforcement of the dress regulations has also become more selective, although the rules remain in place.