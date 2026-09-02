Iranian Red Crescent Turns To ICC After Reported US Strike On Wedding In Southern Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian Red Crescent seeks ICC probe into alleged US strike.

Strike reportedly killed four, US denies targeting civilians.

Tehran has stepped up its response after reports that a US strike hit a wedding ceremony in southern Iran, with the Iranian Red Crescent calling for an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation and warning that the incident could constitute a war crime.

The humanitarian organisation said the reported attack in Sirik, Hormozgan province, killed four people, including two children, and injured dozens of others.

In a letter to the ICC published on its X account, the Iranian Red Crescent called for an independent investigation into the incident.

Iranian Red Crescent Seeks ICC Action

The organisation said the reported civilian nature of the location, which was hosting a family wedding, and the presence of civilians raised serious concerns under international humanitarian law.

“Given the reported civilian character of the location as the venue of a family wedding ceremony, as well as the presence of civilians at the site, the incident raises serious concerns under international humanitarian law and warrants an independent, impartial, thorough, and effective investigation.”

The Red Crescent said an independent investigation should establish whether the wedding venue and people present were civilian in character, whether there was any lawful military objective at the location and whether the attack complied with the requirements of distinction, proportionality and precautions.

It added that if those conditions were established, the incident “may constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and, where the requisite elements are established, a war crime.”

US Has Not Officially Responded To Wedding Strike Reports

Washington has not officially responded to reports that the US military struck a wedding ceremony in southern Iran during a wave of attacks.

The Associated Press reported that the US military was aware of the allegations but said it “never targets civilians”.

The US Central Command (Centcom) said its strikes targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) positions, including “air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites”.

“The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the strait of Hormuz and against American service members,” Centcom said in a statement.

Centcom also published footage purportedly showing the attacks.

Israel Warns Iran Of ‘Great Force’ Response

Amid the renewed US-Iran fighting, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned that Israel is prepared to respond with “great force” if Iran attacks the country.

Speaking at a conference hosted by Israeli news outlet Ynet, Katz said the Israeli military was prepared to act independently.

“We do not want to be caught off guard; we are prepared. It must be understood: the IDF [Israel Defense Forces], including the air force, is prepared to strike in Iran.

“If they attack us, we will respond with great force, without relying on anyone.”

Katz said Israel was currently allowing the US to carry out attacks because of Washington's interests in the Hormuz energy corridor.

“At the moment, we are allowing the Americans [to attack] because of their interests in the Hormuz energy corridor.

“In the meantime, they [Iran] are striking the entire region except for us. But there is a likelihood that they will indeed attack. We are prepared for this defensively.”

The latest developments come as the US and Iran exchange attacks amid renewed fighting in the Middle East.