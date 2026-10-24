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English NewsNewsWorldIran's Plots To Assassinate American Diplomats Abroad At ‘Advanced Stages’, US Intel Warns: Report

Iran's Plots To Assassinate American Diplomats Abroad At ‘Advanced Stages’, US Intel Warns: Report

The reported intelligence comes as US State Department ordered reductions in diplomatic and government personnel at embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US intelligence indicates Iran substantially increased targeting American officials.
  • US ordered non-emergency personnel departure from Saudi Arabia.
  • Decision followed Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure.
  • President Trump warned Iran of possible US military strike.

Iran has "substantially increased" efforts to target American diplomats and officials in the Middle East and other nations, according to a US intelligence memo addressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited by Axios. The intel also warned that plots targeting US diplomats were reaching "advanced stages"..

In the one-page memo sent to Rubio on October 23, US officials expressed concern that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen could widen the scope of their attacks beyond Saudi Arabia to other countries in the region, Axios reported.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also warned Rubio that intelligence about the alleged assassination plots by Iran must reach more US personnel than are currently authorised to receive it.

The memo cited by Axios does not identify specific targers or countries outside Middle East, but mentions that the intelligence about Iran's plots has already been shared with senior US State Department officials.

US Orders Departure Of Non-Emergency Personnel From Saudi Arabia

Amid the security concerns, the US Department of State has ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia.

However, Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott rejected reports suggesting that Washington was preparing to issue similar departure orders across multiple Gulf embassies, clarifying that the measure applied only to Saudi Arabia.

"This is inaccurate. The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only," he wrote in a post on X.

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Explaining the security concerns behind the decision, Pigott pointed to an increase in attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian infrastructure.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," he added.

Trump Warns Iran Of Another Possible US Strike

The latest intelligence assessment comes amid renewed warnings from US President Donald Trump, who on Friday threatened the possibility of another American military strike if Tehran fails to reach a diplomatic agreement with Washington.

Addressing a campaign rally in Florida, Trump suggested that the US could launch "another little Epic Fury" if Iran does not agree to a deal.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd.

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Questioning Tehran's willingness to negotiate, the US president said, "If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart," he added.

The developments come ahead of the US midterm elections, scheduled for the first week of November. Analysts believe tensions in West Asia could escalate further as Washington and Tehran continue to harden their respective positions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the US intelligence report's finding regarding Iran's actions?

An intelligence report cited by Axios states that Iran has

Why did the US Department of State order personnel to leave Saudi Arabia?

The US Department of State ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia due to increased Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure, causing casualties and travel disruptions.

Does the US plan to issue similar departure orders for other Gulf embassies?

No, a Department of State Spokesperson clarified that the ordered departure applies only to non-emergency US government employees and their families in Saudi Arabia, not multiple Gulf embassies.

What did President Trump say about potential action against Iran?

President Trump warned that the US might launch

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Unites States US Intel US Iran Conflict US IRan War
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