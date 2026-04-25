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HomeNewsWorldIranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Islamabad for second round of talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Islamabad for second round of talks with US

Islamabad, Apr 24 (PTI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late on Friday night in connection with the second round of talks with the US, a government official sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:00 AM (IST)

Islamabad, Apr 24 (PTI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late on Friday night in connection with the second round of talks with the US, a government official said.

Araghchi is accompanied by a small delegation which also includes government spokesperson Ismaeel Buqai.

The official said Araghchi would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Gen Syed Asim Munir. He said he may also meet the US officials for the second round of peace talks.

"Following key discussions with the Pakistani mediation team, a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran is expected to be held in Islamabad," the official said.

He said that a US logistics and security team is already present in Islamabad to facilitate the negotiation process.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that US Special Envoy on the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner would be leaving for Pakistan on Saturday for a second round of talks with Iran.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue. PTI MZ GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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