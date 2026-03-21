Iran Warns Of Targeting Tourist Destinations Worldwide As US-Israel War Enters Third Week

Tehran [Iran], March 21 (ANI): Iran has threatened to expand its retaliatory attacks to include recreational and tourist sites worldwide, Al Jazeera reported.



As per Al Jazeera, Iran's top military spokesman, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, warned that "parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations" worldwide won't be safe for the country's enemies.



The threat renewed concerns that Iran may revert to using asymmetric attacks beyond the Middle East as a pressure tactic, as reported by Al Jazeera.



Iran has stepped up its attacks on energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel bombed Iran's massive South Pars offshore natural gas field earlier in the week, Al Jazeera reported.



As per Al Jazeera, two waves of Iranian drones attacked a Kuwaiti oil refinery early Friday, sparking a fire. The Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, which can process some 730,000 barrels of oil per day, is one of the largest in the Middle East.



Meanwhile, Iran has said it has no surplus crude oil available for international markets, responding to remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting Washington could ease restrictions on Iranian oil at sea, Al Jazeera reported.



According to Al Jazeera, in a post on social media, Oil Ministry spokesperson Saman Ghoddoosi said, "Currently, Iran basically has no surplus crude oil left on the water or for supply in other international markets, and the US Treasury secretary's statement is solely aimed at giving hope to buyers."



Earlier, Iran threatened to broaden its retaliatory strikes, saying recreational and tourist locations worldwide could be at risk, Al Jazeera reported.



General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the country's top military spokesman, warned that "parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations" worldwide would not be safe for Iran's enemies, as reported by Al Jazeera.



The warning has reignited fears that Tehran may turn to asymmetric attacks beyond the Middle East to increase pressure on its adversaries, according to Al Jazeera.



Iran has recently escalated attacks on energy infrastructure in Gulf Arab states after Israel bombed the South Pars offshore natural gas field earlier this week.



In one such attack, two waves of Iranian drones struck a Kuwaiti oil refinery early Friday, causing a fire. The Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, which can process around 730,000 barrels of oil per day, is among the largest in the Middle East, as reported by Al Jazeera.



Meanwhile, Iran has also issued a stern warning to the United Arab Emirates, saying it would target Ras al-Khaimah if Iranian Gulf islands were attacked again from UAE territory, Al Jazeera reported.



"We warn the United Arab Emirates, in case of repeated encroachment from the source of that country to the Iranian islands ... in the Persian Gulf, the powerful Iranian armed forces will put Ras al-Khaimah ... under their crushing blows," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by Iran's Tasnim news agency, Al Jazeera reported.



According to Al Jazeera, the islands are strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas flows.



Earlier this month, the UAE said it had successfully intercepted a drone, with debris falling in the al-Hamra village area of Ras al-Khaimah, as reported by Al Jazeera.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)