Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Warns Of Targeting Tourist Destinations Worldwide As US-Israel War Enters Third Week

Iran Warns Of Targeting Tourist Destinations Worldwide As US-Israel War Enters Third Week

Iran has stepped up its attacks on energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel bombed Iran's massive South Pars offshore natural gas field earlier in the week.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 09:37 AM (IST)

Tehran [Iran], March 21 (ANI): Iran has threatened to expand its retaliatory attacks to include recreational and tourist sites worldwide, Al Jazeera reported.
 
As per Al Jazeera, Iran's top military spokesman, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, warned that "parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations" worldwide won't be safe for the country's enemies.
 
The threat renewed concerns that Iran may revert to using asymmetric attacks beyond the Middle East as a pressure tactic, as reported by Al Jazeera.
 
Iran has stepped up its attacks on energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel bombed Iran's massive South Pars offshore natural gas field earlier in the week, Al Jazeera reported.
 
As per Al Jazeera, two waves of Iranian drones attacked a Kuwaiti oil refinery early Friday, sparking a fire. The Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, which can process some 730,000 barrels of oil per day, is one of the largest in the Middle East.
 
Meanwhile, Iran has said it has no surplus crude oil available for international markets, responding to remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting Washington could ease restrictions on Iranian oil at sea, Al Jazeera reported.
 
According to Al Jazeera, in a post on social media, Oil Ministry spokesperson Saman Ghoddoosi said, "Currently, Iran basically has no surplus crude oil left on the water or for supply in other international markets, and the US Treasury secretary's statement is solely aimed at giving hope to buyers."
 
Earlier, Iran threatened to broaden its retaliatory strikes, saying recreational and tourist locations worldwide could be at risk, Al Jazeera reported.
 
General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the country's top military spokesman, warned that "parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations" worldwide would not be safe for Iran's enemies, as reported by Al Jazeera.
 
The warning has reignited fears that Tehran may turn to asymmetric attacks beyond the Middle East to increase pressure on its adversaries, according to Al Jazeera.
 
Iran has recently escalated attacks on energy infrastructure in Gulf Arab states after Israel bombed the South Pars offshore natural gas field earlier this week.
 
In one such attack, two waves of Iranian drones struck a Kuwaiti oil refinery early Friday, causing a fire. The Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, which can process around 730,000 barrels of oil per day, is among the largest in the Middle East, as reported by Al Jazeera.
 
Meanwhile, Iran has also issued a stern warning to the United Arab Emirates, saying it would target Ras al-Khaimah if Iranian Gulf islands were attacked again from UAE territory, Al Jazeera reported.
 
"We warn the United Arab Emirates, in case of repeated encroachment from the source of that country to the Iranian islands ... in the Persian Gulf, the powerful Iranian armed forces will put Ras al-Khaimah ... under their crushing blows," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by Iran's Tasnim news agency, Al Jazeera reported.
 
According to Al Jazeera, the islands are strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas flows.
 
Earlier this month, the UAE said it had successfully intercepted a drone, with debris falling in the al-Hamra village area of Ras al-Khaimah, as reported by Al Jazeera.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions

Published at : 21 Mar 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
United STates Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Warns Of Targeting Tourist Destinations Worldwide As US-Israel War Enters Third Week
Iran Warns Of Targeting Tourist Destinations Worldwide As US-Israel War Enters Third Week
World
Iran Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles At Joint US-UK Base Diego Garcia In Indian Ocean: Report
Iran Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles At Joint US-UK Base Diego Garcia In Indian Ocean: Report
World
US Lifts Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea For One Month
US Lifts Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea For One Month
World
Trump Mulls 'Winding Down' Iran War, Says Other Nations Will Have To Guard Strait Of Hormuz
Trump Mulls 'Winding Down' Iran War, Says Other Nations Will Have To Guard Strait Of Hormuz
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions
Big Breaking: Shia community protests amid Alvida Jumma in Delhi
World News: Mohan Bhagwat calls for peace amid rising global conflicts
Breaking News: Student clash turns violent at Varanasi college, firing reported
Big Breaking: Canada drops allegations against India in diplomatic shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget