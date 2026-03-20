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HomeNewsWorldIran Warns ‘Enemies’ Worldwide As West Asia Conflict Intensifies, Oil Markets Rattled

Iran Warns ‘Enemies’ Worldwide As West Asia Conflict Intensifies, Oil Markets Rattled

Iran issues a worldwide warning to adversaries as West Asia conflict intensifies, with fresh strikes, Gulf attacks and oil market volatility raising global concerns.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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West Asia Conflict: Tensions across West Asia escalated sharply on Friday as Iran issued a global warning following the killing of its senior leaders, signalling that the conflict could widen beyond the immediate region. The developments come as hostilities between Iran, the United States and Israel entered their third week, with fresh strikes and counterattacks reported across multiple locations.

Iran Issues Global Warning Amid Escalation

Tehran delivered a stark message to its adversaries via their top military spokesman, cautioning that they would not be safe even in civilian spaces like parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations.

Iran also stepped up its military operations, with air raid sirens reported in several parts of the region, including Bahrain and Israel, indicating continued missile and drone exchanges.

In a significant escalation, US and Israeli forces reportedly targeted 16 Iranian cargo ships at a port city, according to Iranian media. At the same time, Israeli military operations extended towards the Caspian Sea region, home to key ports such as Bandar Anzali.

A day earlier, Iran had struck oil and gas installations around the Gulf in retaliation for an Israeli attack on one of its major gas fields. The tit-for-tat strikes have heightened concerns about energy security and disrupted critical infrastructure.

In Israel, the Bazan Group confirmed that an Iranian missile strike hit electrical systems linked to its Haifa refinery. The company said the damage affected infrastructure owned by a third party that is vital for operations, though restoration is expected within days.

Gulf Region Faces Drone & Missile Attacks

The conflict has spilled into neighbouring Gulf nations. Drone strikes hit Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, sparking fires but causing no casualties. Air defence systems were activated in both Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in response to incoming threats.

Saudi Arabia reported intercepting and destroying more than a dozen drones in its eastern region, along with another in the north.

Meanwhile, authorities in Bahrain confirmed that shrapnel from what they described as “Iranian aggression” caused a warehouse fire, which was later contained without injuries.

Tehran & Israel Exchange Heavy Fire

Israeli forces launched a fresh round of strikes targeting infrastructure in Tehran following overnight missile attacks by Iran.

A military statement said Israeli forces had "begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran."

Amid the escalating conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israel would pause further action on an offshore gas field at the request of Donald Trump.

Oil Prices Volatile As Conflict Deepens

Global oil markets have reacted sharply to the ongoing crisis. Prices, which recently hit their highest levels since 2022, showed some decline on Friday. Brent crude traded near $106 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $94.

However, concerns remain that prolonged disruptions could push prices significantly higher. Reports suggest Saudi officials are projecting oil could surge beyond $180 per barrel if the conflict continues into late April. Notably, Brent crude has already climbed more than 60% since hostilities began.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current state of the West Asia conflict?

Tensions have escalated sharply with Iran issuing a global warning. Hostilities between Iran, the US, and Israel are in their third week, with ongoing strikes and counterattacks.

What is Iran's warning to its adversaries?

Iran has cautioned that its adversaries would not be safe, even in civilian spaces. This warning underscores the growing intensity and potential for broader security risks.

Have there been any specific attacks reported?

US and Israeli forces reportedly targeted 16 Iranian cargo ships. Iran previously struck oil and gas installations in retaliation for an Israeli attack on a gas field.

How is the conflict affecting the Gulf region?

Drone strikes hit Kuwait's refinery, and air defence systems were activated in Kuwait and the UAE. Saudi Arabia intercepted numerous drones, and Bahrain reported shrapnel caused a warehouse fire.

What has been the impact on oil prices?

Global oil prices have reacted sharply, hitting their highest levels since 2022. Concerns remain that prolonged disruptions could push prices significantly higher.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices West Asia Conflict Israel Iran War
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