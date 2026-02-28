Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldOn Cam: Iran, Israel Close Airspace After 'Preemptive Strike'; Indians Stranded At Tel Aviv Airport

Israel’s strike on Tehran shuts Ben Gurion Airport; Indians left stranded mid-check-in as flights halted amid rising tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tensions in West Asia escalated sharply on Saturday morning after Israel carried out what it described as a preemptive military strike on Tehran, triggering multiple explosions across the Iranian capital. Local reports indicated that blasts were heard in northern and eastern parts of Tehran. While some early accounts suggested potential targets near offices linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the 86-year-old leader’s location at the time of the incident has not been officially confirmed.

Israel Closes Airspace, Suspends Civilian Flights After Tehran Strike

Following the operation, Israeli authorities suspended all civilian air travel as a precautionary measure. The Transportation Ministry urged the public to avoid airports and advised citizens currently abroad to remain in contact with airlines for updates.

Flight operations at Ben Gurion Airport were completely halted. Among the disrupted services was an Air India flight from Tel Aviv, affecting Indian passengers. 

Several Indian nationals were left stranded at the airport. A passenger said his luggage had already been submitted and that many travellers had completed check-in formalities when flight activity was abruptly halted. With airspace closed until further notice, uncertainty looms over departures and rescheduled services. Officials stated that a 24-hour notice would be given before flights resume, depending on the evolving security situation.


Explosions Reported Across Tehran

Iranian outlets, including the Fars news agency, reported fresh explosions after the initial wave of strikes. State broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran News Network confirmed that the February 28 attacks followed Israel’s declaration of a “pre-emptive” operation.

The channel briefly went off air at approximately 06:30 GMT but later resumed transmission, showing visuals of smoke rising over parts of the city and reporting loud blasts across several districts.

Air Raid Sirens Sound In Israel Amid Retaliation Fears

As tensions mounted, air raid sirens were activated across Israel around 08:15 local time, signaling concerns over possible retaliatory missile launches. Security agencies heightened alert levels nationwide amid fears of escalation.

The strikes come at a delicate moment, coinciding with ongoing nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. Talks aimed at addressing nuclear restrictions were expected to continue next week, but the latest military action casts uncertainty over the diplomatic track.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Tehran on Saturday morning?

Israel carried out a preemptive military strike on Tehran, triggering multiple explosions across the Iranian capital.

What was the impact on air travel?

Israel suspended all civilian air travel and halted flight operations at Ben Gurion Airport as a precautionary measure.

Were there any reports about the Supreme Leader?

Some early accounts suggested potential targets near offices linked to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but his location at the time was not officially confirmed.

Why were air raid sirens activated in Israel?

Air raid sirens were activated across Israel due to concerns over possible retaliatory missile launches following the strike on Tehran.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Israel Tehran Iran
