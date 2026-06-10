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HomeNewsWorldCrew Members Rescued After US Army Helicopter Crashes Near Strait Of Hormuz

Crew Members Rescued After US Army Helicopter Crashes Near Strait Of Hormuz

The 24-foot Corsair vessel resembles a high-speed boat and is capable of travelling over 1,000 nautical miles while carrying payloads of up to 1,000 pounds.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US helicopter crew rescued by unmanned vessel after crash.
  • Soldiers recovered safely off Oman during patrol, now stable.
  • Trump alleged Iran caused crash, authorizing retaliatory strikes.
  • Unmanned Corsair vessel performed rescue, highlighting autonomous tech.

Two crew members of a US Army helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday were rescued by an American unmanned sea vessel, marking the first publicly acknowledged use of such technology in a real-life rescue mission.

According to US Central Command (Centcom), the two soldiers were recovered safely within nearly two hours after their AH-64 Apache helicopter went down off the coast of Oman while conducting patrol operations in regional waters. Officials said both personnel are in stable condition.

Iran Brought Down The Helicopter: Trump

US President Donald Trump alleged that Iran was responsible for bringing down the helicopter during its patrol mission in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Following the incident, he authorised retaliatory strikes targeting locations inside Iran.

The rescue operation was carried out using a US Navy Corsair unmanned surface vessel operated by Task Force 59, a Bahrain-based unit focused on integrating autonomous systems with traditional military operations to strengthen maritime security across the Middle East.

US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said the drone located the stranded soldiers after they had spent close to two hours in the water.

Built by Texas-based defence firm Saronic Technologies, the 24-foot Corsair vessel resembles a high-speed boat and is capable of travelling over 1,000 nautical miles while carrying payloads of up to 1,000 pounds. The vessel can reach speeds of up to 35 knots.

The US Navy had awarded Saronic Technologies a production contract worth $392 million in December 2025 for the manufacturing of Corsair autonomous maritime vessels.

Centcom said the rescue mission involved coordination between US Naval Forces Central Command, the 82nd Airborne Division, and several US Air Force and Navy units, including Task Force 59 under the US 5th Fleet.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is notable about this rescue mission?

This mission marked the first publicly acknowledged use of an American unmanned sea vessel in a real-life rescue operation. The two crew members were recovered within nearly two hours.

Which vessel performed the rescue?

The rescue was carried out by a US Navy Corsair unmanned surface vessel. It was operated by Task Force 59, a unit focused on integrating autonomous systems for maritime security.

What type of helicopter crashed and where?

An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. It was conducting patrol operations in regional waters at the time.

What were the allegations regarding the helicopter crash?

US President Donald Trump alleged that Iran was responsible for bringing down the helicopter. He then authorized retaliatory strikes targeting locations inside Iran.

What was the condition of the rescued crew members?

The two soldiers were rescued safely and quickly after their helicopter went down. Officials reported that both personnel are in stable condition.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Iran War Strait Of Hormuz.
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