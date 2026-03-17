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HomeNewsWorld‘Iran Waging War on Global Economy’: EU’s Kaja Kallas Pushes De-Escalation Amid Oil Shock

‘Iran Waging War on Global Economy’: EU’s Kaja Kallas Pushes De-Escalation Amid Oil Shock

EU’s Kaja Kallas warns Iran threatens global economy, urges de-escalation as ministers reject expanding naval mission to Strait of Hormuz.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

The European Union has raised alarm over the widening impact of tensions with Iran, with foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warning that the crisis is threatening global economic stability. Speaking after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Kallas stressed the urgent need to ease tensions while safeguarding critical trade routes.

Kallas said, “Iran is now waging war on global economy, Ministers reaffirm that our focus right now is deescalation and also the freedom of navigation. Now restarting shipment of fertilisers, food and energy through the strait of Hormuz is another urgent priority.”

Her remarks come as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have triggered sharp spikes in global oil prices, intensifying concerns over energy security across Europe and beyond.

EU Prioritises De-escalation Over Military Expansion

Despite mounting pressure to take a more assertive role in the Gulf, EU member states signalled caution during the high-level meeting. Kallas made it clear that while strengthening existing operations is under consideration, there is little support for expanding their scope.

“Today we discussed options to better protect shipping in the region. EU already has naval operations in place. We have operation ASPIDES in place. There was in our discussions a clear wish to strengthen the operation but for time being there is no apetite in changing the mandate of the operation ASPIDES,” she added.

The EU’s naval mission, Operation Aspides, is currently tasked with protecting shipping in the Red Sea region. However, ministers stopped short of extending its mandate to cover the Strait of Hormuz, a move that would significantly deepen Europe’s involvement in the conflict.

Reluctance To Enter Direct Conflict

Kallas underscored the broader sentiment among European nations, stating that there is little willingness to be drawn into an active conflict. The position reflects growing unease within the bloc about escalating military commitments in an already volatile region.

European leaders are particularly wary of being pulled into a direct confrontation with Iran, even as they acknowledge the strategic importance of securing vital maritime routes.

The stance followed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged NATO allies to step up their role in protecting the Strait of Hormuz, warning of serious consequences if they failed to act.

Oil Shock Raises Stakes For Europe

The ongoing conflict has led to what analysts describe as one of the most significant disruptions to global oil supplies in recent history. Crude prices have surged past $100 per barrel, placing additional strain on economies already grappling with inflation and energy challenges.

For Europe, heavily dependent on imported energy, the الأزمة poses a dual challenge—ensuring supply stability while avoiding deeper military entanglement.

Instead of expanding operations, EU ministers focused on reinforcing existing missions with additional resources, aiming to balance security needs with diplomatic caution.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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EU Iran
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