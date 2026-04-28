Trump Says He’s Winning War; Iran Hits Back With Viral Lego-Style AI Meme Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Online reactions show divided opinions on satire's effectiveness and humor.

Iran Sattire Video On Trump: As hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran enter their third month, the battleground is no longer limited to military theatres. A parallel contest is unfolding online, where narratives, satire, and viral content are shaping global perception just as much as developments on the ground. Since clashes escalated on February 28, 2026, Washington has consistently highlighted its operational gains. Yet, across digital platforms, Iranian voices appear to be gaining visibility, leveraging humour and criticism to challenge the dominant narrative.

Viral Satire Targets Donald Trump

A recent post from Iran’s diplomatic mission in Accra, also accredited to Togo and Liberia, has captured widespread attention. The embassy shared a satirical video portraying President Donald Trump asleep while aides debate whether to wake him. In the clip, one official insists he must not be disturbed because he is “dreaming” of defeating Iran. The caption read: “He must be dreaming that he defeated Iran. Leave him sleeping.”

He must be dreaming that he defeated Iran. Leave him sleeping. pic.twitter.com/glLAwJxenv — Iran in Ghana (@IRAN_GHANA) April 27, 2026

The video quickly gained traction online, sparking a mix of amusement and criticism. While some users praised the humour, others dismissed it as ineffective or misplaced in the context of an ongoing conflict.

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Online Reactions Reflect Divided Opinion

Public response to the post underscores how polarised digital discourse has become. One user commented: “You don’t really understand how the U.S. works. Trump is just one noisy part of it. Cartoons won’t change the bigger picture.” Another simply wrote: “Poor Trump.”



At the same time, frustration with the constant stream of political content was also evident. One commenter remarked: “Can you liberals stop posting these things?”, highlighting fatigue among sections of the online audience.

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“Lost the Keys” Remark Fuels Narrative Battle

This is not the first time Iranian officials have turned to satire. In an earlier exchange, they mocked Trump’s warnings over the Strait of Hormuz by claiming they had “lost the keys” to the passage.

The remark came after Trump issued an ultimatum urging Tehran to reopen the strait or risk strikes on critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. Given the strait’s significance to global energy supply, the exchange underscored the high stakes behind the rhetoric.

Digital Frontlines Expand Modern Conflict

As the conflict drags on, the role of social media continues to grow, shaping narratives that influence both domestic and international audiences.



Governments are increasingly using digital platforms not only to communicate policy positions but also to engage in psychological and symbolic warfare.