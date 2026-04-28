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HomeNewsWorldTrump Says He’s Winning War; Iran Hits Back With Viral Lego-Style AI Meme Video

Trump Says He’s Winning War; Iran Hits Back With Viral Lego-Style AI Meme Video

Iran’s viral satire targeting Trump highlights how social media is shaping narratives as the US-Israel-Iran conflict enters its third month.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Online reactions show divided opinions on satire's effectiveness and humor.

Iran Sattire Video On Trump: As hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran enter their third month, the battleground is no longer limited to military theatres. A parallel contest is unfolding online, where narratives, satire, and viral content are shaping global perception just as much as developments on the ground. Since clashes escalated on February 28, 2026, Washington has consistently highlighted its operational gains. Yet, across digital platforms, Iranian voices appear to be gaining visibility, leveraging humour and criticism to challenge the dominant narrative.

Viral Satire Targets Donald Trump

A recent post from Iran’s diplomatic mission in Accra, also accredited to Togo and Liberia, has captured widespread attention. The embassy shared a satirical video portraying President Donald Trump asleep while aides debate whether to wake him. In the clip, one official insists he must not be disturbed because he is “dreaming” of defeating Iran. The caption read: “He must be dreaming that he defeated Iran. Leave him sleeping.”

The video quickly gained traction online, sparking a mix of amusement and criticism. While some users praised the humour, others dismissed it as ineffective or misplaced in the context of an ongoing conflict.

ALSO READ: Trump Unhappy With Iran's New Terms To End War, Unlikely To Accept Proposal: Report

Online Reactions Reflect Divided Opinion

Public response to the post underscores how polarised digital discourse has become. One user commented: “You don’t really understand how the U.S. works. Trump is just one noisy part of it. Cartoons won’t change the bigger picture.” Another simply wrote: “Poor Trump.”

At the same time, frustration with the constant stream of political content was also evident. One commenter remarked: “Can you liberals stop posting these things?”, highlighting fatigue among sections of the online audience.

ALSO READ: Iraq Nominates Ali al-Zaidi To Form Govt Amid US Pressure: All About The Newcomer PM-Designate

“Lost the Keys” Remark Fuels Narrative Battle

This is not the first time Iranian officials have turned to satire. In an earlier exchange, they mocked Trump’s warnings over the Strait of Hormuz by claiming they had “lost the keys” to the passage.

The remark came after Trump issued an ultimatum urging Tehran to reopen the strait or risk strikes on critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. Given the strait’s significance to global energy supply, the exchange underscored the high stakes behind the rhetoric.

Digital Frontlines Expand Modern Conflict

As the conflict drags on, the role of social media continues to grow, shaping narratives that influence both domestic and international audiences.

Governments are increasingly using digital platforms not only to communicate policy positions but also to engage in psychological and symbolic warfare.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the article say about the role of social media in modern conflicts?

Social media is increasingly important, shaping narratives and influencing audiences. Governments use it for policy communication and psychological warfare.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel Conflict US Iran War Donald Trump Video
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