Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warns of renewed military action against Iran.

US-Iran nuclear talks resume this week in Islamabad.

Regional leaders push for de-escalation and dialogue.

Strait of Hormuz reported fully open for passage.

Iran US War: Donald Trump has escalated pressure on Iran, warning that military action could resume if ongoing nuclear negotiations fail to produce results within days. Setting a Wednesday deadline, the U.S. President cautioned that “bombs will start dropping again” if there is no meaningful progress, signalling a sharp rise in stakes around the talks.

The warning comes at a critical moment, as diplomatic efforts intensify to avoid further escalation in West Asia, with negotiators preparing for another round of discussions in Islamabad.

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona, Trump expressed doubt about whether the truce would be extended. He suggested that the blockade on Iranian ports would remain in place and added that this situation might force a return to airstrikes. "We have to start dropping bombs again," he said.

High-Stakes Talks Resume In Islamabad

According to reports, delegations from Iran and the United States are expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of formal discussions scheduled for Monday. The talks are seen as a crucial opportunity to bridge differences and revive a potential agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme.

In a separate remark, Trump acknowledged Iran’s announcement that the Strait of Hormuz was “fully open and ready for full passage,” thanking Tehran for the move. The development is being viewed as a positive signal amid otherwise tense negotiations.

Regional Leaders Push For De-escalation

Amid rising tensions, key regional figures have stepped in to support diplomatic engagement. Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held discussions with Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on international efforts to reduce tensions and encourage dialogue.

These meetings underscore a broader push by regional powers to prevent the situation from deteriorating into open conflict, particularly given the strategic and economic importance of stability in the region.

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