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HomeNewsWorld'Bombs Will Drop Again': Trump Sets Wednesday Deadline For Iran Deal, Warns Of Renewed Strikes If Talks Stall

'Bombs Will Drop Again': Trump Sets Wednesday Deadline For Iran Deal, Warns Of Renewed Strikes If Talks Stall

Iran US war: Trump warns of fresh strikes on Iran if nuclear deal fails, as high-stakes talks in Islamabad draw global attention and urgency rises.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump warns of renewed military action against Iran.
  • US-Iran nuclear talks resume this week in Islamabad.
  • Regional leaders push for de-escalation and dialogue.
  • Strait of Hormuz reported fully open for passage.

Iran US War: Donald Trump has escalated pressure on Iran, warning that military action could resume if ongoing nuclear negotiations fail to produce results within days. Setting a Wednesday deadline, the U.S. President cautioned that “bombs will start dropping again” if there is no meaningful progress, signalling a sharp rise in stakes around the talks.

The warning comes at a critical moment, as diplomatic efforts intensify to avoid further escalation in West Asia, with negotiators preparing for another round of discussions in Islamabad.

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona, Trump expressed doubt about whether the truce would be extended. He suggested that the blockade on Iranian ports would remain in place and added that this situation might force a return to airstrikes. "We have to start dropping bombs again," he said. 

High-Stakes Talks Resume In Islamabad

According to reports, delegations from Iran and the United States are expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of formal discussions scheduled for Monday. The talks are seen as a crucial opportunity to bridge differences and revive a potential agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme.

In a separate remark, Trump acknowledged Iran’s announcement that the Strait of Hormuz was “fully open and ready for full passage,” thanking Tehran for the move. The development is being viewed as a positive signal amid otherwise tense negotiations.

Regional Leaders Push For De-escalation

Amid rising tensions, key regional figures have stepped in to support diplomatic engagement. Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held discussions with Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on international efforts to reduce tensions and encourage dialogue.

These meetings underscore a broader push by regional powers to prevent the situation from deteriorating into open conflict, particularly given the strategic and economic importance of stability in the region.

ALSO READ: '7 Claims, All False': Iran Warns Trump, Says Hormuz To Remain Shut Amid US Blockade

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the US warning to Iran regarding nuclear negotiations?

President Trump has warned that military action could resume if ongoing nuclear negotiations fail to produce results within days, with

Where are the high-stakes talks between Iran and the US taking place?

The high-stakes talks between delegations from Iran and the United States are scheduled to resume in Islamabad.

What positive development has occurred regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is

What role are regional leaders playing in the current situation?

Regional leaders like Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are engaging in discussions to reduce tensions and encourage dialogue, pushing for de-escalation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran-US War Strait Of Hormuz TRUMP Iran Israel Conflict
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