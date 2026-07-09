'You'll Sink Further': Iran Warns US, Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen Only On Its Terms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran asserts Strait of Hormuz control, warns against US strikes.

US President Trump authorized new strikes, threatening severe retaliation.

Strait of Hormuz conflict fuels global energy market concerns.

Iran US War: Fresh tensions have erupted between the United States and Iran after senior leaders on both sides exchanged sharp warnings over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route. While Iran insisted the strategic waterway would operate only under its own conditions, US President Donald Trump threatened a far stronger military response if Tehran launched further attacks.

Iran Warns Against US 'Bullying' Over Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a stern warning to Washington, accusing the United States of repeating past mistakes and attempting to pressure Tehran through military threats.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, “America still hasn't learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free,” before adding, “let me put it plainly: if you strike, you'll get hit.”

Ghalibaf said: "Don't flail around, or you will sink further: The Strait of Hormuz will only open with "Iranian arrangements," not with American threats."

He asserted that the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen under American pressure, saying the crucial maritime route “will only open with ‘Iranian arrangements,’ not American threats.”

آمریکا هنوز یاد نگرفته است که زورگویی و بدعهدی دیگر بی‌هزینه نیست. شفاف بگویم: بزنید، می‌خورید.



دست و پای بیهوده نزنید که بیشتر فرو خواهید رفت: تنگه هرمز، فقط با «ترتیبات ایرانی» باز می‌شود نه با تهدیدات آمریکایی. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) July 9, 2026



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Mohsen Rezaee, a senior member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council and former Revolutionary Guard commander, echoed that position. Rezaee further warned, “the response to every new adventure will be unprecedented strikes from Iran.”

Trump Signals Stronger Military Response

Responding to questions from reporters, Trump indicated that Washington was prepared to escalate its military campaign if Iran continued attacking US interests or commercial shipping. Asked whether the situation could develop into a wider conflict, Trump replied, “I don’t know.”

Highlighting the scale of recent American operations, he said, “We just hit them very hard. We hit them 20 to 1. Every time they hit us, we are going to hit them 20.”

Earlier in the day, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had authorised new military strikes against Iran following what US officials described as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Issuing a fresh warning to Tehran, Trump said, “If it happens again, it will get much worse!”

ALSO READ: US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran For Second Day After Trump Says Deal Is ‘Over’

Fresh Fighting Raises Global Energy Concerns

The US Central Command said the latest strikes targeted Iranian military facilities with the aim of reducing Tehran's ability to threaten maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a passage that handles nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Iranian state media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Konarak, Chabahar and Kish Island, while parts of Chabahar experienced power outages following the strikes.

The renewed confrontation has fuelled concerns in international energy markets, with oil prices climbing amid fears that prolonged instability could disrupt global supplies.

Meanwhile, the United Nations, Pakistan and Qatar have continued diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions despite Trump's earlier declaration that the ceasefire was “over."