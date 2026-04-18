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HomeNewsWorldIran Shuts Strait Of Hormuz Again, Accuses US Of ‘Piracy’ Amid Escalating Standoff

Iran Shuts Strait Of Hormuz Again, Accuses US Of ‘Piracy’ Amid Escalating Standoff

Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again, blaming US for violating commitments, raising fears over global oil supply and regional escalation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran recloses Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with US.
  • IRGC blames US for 'piracy' and violating commitments.
  • Military command orders 'strict management' of waterway.
  • Closure reverses brief easing amid stalled negotiations.

Iran Shuts Hormuz: Iran has once again closed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, reversing its brief reopening for non-military traffic just hours earlier. The move marks a sharp escalation in tensions with the United States and raises fresh concerns over global energy flows.

The decision was announced by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which accused Washington of failing to honour its commitments to lift what Tehran describes as a naval blockade.

IRGC Blames US For ‘Violation’ Of Commitments

In a statement aired on state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC alleged that the United States continued “acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade”, as per reports.

The force said the earlier decision to reopen the strait had been conditional and depended on compliance from Washington. According to the statement, those conditions were not met, prompting the renewed closure.

Military Command Orders ‘Strict Management’

Iran’s central military command reinforced the announcement, confirming that it would resume “strict management” of the waterway. The directive effectively halts the limited easing that had been introduced as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Officials claimed that the United States had broken its assurances by maintaining restrictions on vessels linked to Iranian ports, undermining trust in the negotiation process.

Global Concerns Rise Over Oil Supply Routes

The latest development has heightened fears of disruption in one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a key transit route for a significant share of global oil shipments, making any restrictions a matter of international concern.

Iranian authorities signalled that controls would remain in place until what they describe as full freedom of navigation for ships dealing with Iran is restored. 

ALSO READ: Anti-US, Israel Protests Sweep Iran Cities; Women Join Armed Rallies Amid Rising Tensions

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again?

Iran claims the US failed to honor commitments to lift naval restrictions. The IRGC stated that the earlier reopening was conditional and these conditions were not met.

What does Iran accuse the United States of doing?

The IRGC accused the US of 'acts of piracy and maritime theft' under the guise of a blockade and of violating its commitments by maintaining restrictions on vessels linked to Iranian ports.

What does 'strict management' of the waterway mean?

It means the waterway will resume its previous state of control, halting the limited easing that had been introduced. This effectively halts non-military traffic again.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Iran US Conflict
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