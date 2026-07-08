Iran Launches Missile, Drone Strikes On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait After American Attacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US struck Iranian targets following attacks on commercial vessels.

Iran retaliated, attacking US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait.

Iran warned 'crushing response,' accusing US of violating ceasefire.

Explosions rocked southern Iran; Kuwait intercepted incoming attacks.

US Iran War: The fragile ceasefire in West Asia suffered another major setback on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, as Iran claimed to have launched missile and drone attacks on American military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait, marking a sharp escalation in the regional conflict. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck Bandar Salman, home to Bahrain’s Fifth Naval District, and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. It also claimed that its forces had downed a U.S. MQ-9 drone that allegedly attempted to intervene during the operation.

Iran Warns Of ‘Crushing Response’ After US Strikes

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the attacks were carried out in response to what it described as a “blatant act of aggression” by the United States against southern Iran.

The country's top joint military command warned that Tehran would deliver a “crushing response” and insisted it would not allow the United States to interfere with the management of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital global shipping route, as per reports.

The latest exchange came a day after the United States launched military strikes on Iranian targets following attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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US Says Strikes Targeted Iranian Military Assets

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), its earlier military operation was designed to impose significant costs on Iran after commercial shipping came under attack.

The command stated that more than 60 IRGC small boats were among the targets struck.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the operation focused on Iranian military infrastructure, including air defence systems, coastal surveillance installations, surface-to-air missile batteries, anti-ship cruise missile systems and drone launch sites.

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Explosions Reported Across Southern Iran

Iranian state media reported multiple explosions in areas overlooking the Strait of Hormuz. According to the reports, six blasts were heard on Qeshm Island, seven in Sirik and several more in Bandar Abbas.

Additional explosions were also reported on Kharg Island, Iran's primary oil export hub, although CENTCOM did not confirm carrying out strikes there.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in both Bahrain and Kuwait as regional tensions mounted. The Kuwaiti military said its air defence systems intercepted “hostile” missile and drone attacks.

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Tehran Accuses Washington Of Violating Ceasefire

Iran's Foreign Ministry accused the United States of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding reached between the two countries.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also alleged that Washington had breached the ceasefire through fresh oil sanctions, military operations and Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Iranian media further reported that an “enemy projectile” struck a pier in Sirik, injuring several people with shrapnel. Fishing infrastructure in Sirik and Bandar Abbas was also reported damaged. However, no civilian fatalities were reported.