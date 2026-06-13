Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran conditions future nuclear deal on concrete US actions.

US must comply within 60 days for Iran's assessment.

Deep mistrust persists; security council reviews agreement text.

Regional tensions escalated; Iran attempted commercial vessel drone attacks.

US Iran War: Iran has indicated that any future nuclear agreement with the United States will depend not on promises, but on concrete action from Washington. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has made it clear that Tehran will not move ahead with a final accord unless the US demonstrates compliance with the terms of an initial understanding within a specified timeframe.

Iran Ties Final Deal To US Compliance

Speaking to state broadcaster IRIB, Araghchi outlined Tehran’s position on the ongoing negotiations, stressing that implementation would be the key test of American commitment. According to IRIB, he said that if the provisions of the memorandum of understanding are not fulfilled, Iran will refuse to proceed with a final agreement. Araghchi explained that once a preliminary arrangement is signed, the United States would have a 60-day window to carry out its obligations.

During that period, Iran would assess Washington’s actions before deciding on the next course. Tehran could continue the existing ceasefire framework, seek further understanding, or abandon the process altogether if the commitments are not met.

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Security Council Review To Decide Next Steps

The foreign minister also revealed that the proposed text remains under review by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The body is currently examining the draft, with both advocates and critics participating in discussions over its implications. Araghchi said that if the council grants approval, the agreement would be signed remotely. However, he emphasised that implementation remains the decisive factor.

Highlighting Tehran’s reservations, he accused American officials of repeatedly failing to honor commitments in previous negotiations. "Breaking promises is in the nature of US statesmen; we must expect major obstacles in implementing the agreement. We aren't dealing with people fully committed to the deal, so Iran will block any loopholes for their non-compliance," he told IRIB, as per reports.

Regional Tensions Continue Despite Diplomatic Efforts

The diplomatic developments come against the backdrop of heightened military tensions in the Gulf region. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iranian forces attempted to target commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz using drones.

"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM wrote on X. The command added that US forces intercepted all of the drones and that shipping operations in the strategic waterway remained unaffected.

Amid these developments, Iranian state media has suggested that a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington could be announced in the near future. Nevertheless, Araghchi’s remarks underline the deep mistrust that continues to shape relations between the two countries.

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Reaffirming Iran’s security doctrine, the foreign minister stated: "We do NOT rely on the Security Council, the United Nations, or trans-regional coalitions to guarantee our security. Our reliance is only on God, our people, and our own armed forces."