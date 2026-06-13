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HomeNewsWorld'Iran Will Block Any Loopholes': Araghchi Sets 60-Day Compliance Test For US Before Signing Final Deal

'Iran Will Block Any Loopholes': Araghchi Sets 60-Day Compliance Test For US Before Signing Final Deal

US Iran War: Iran says any nuclear deal with the US hinges on Washington meeting its commitments, as regional tensions and mistrust continue to simmer.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran conditions future nuclear deal on concrete US actions.
  • US must comply within 60 days for Iran's assessment.
  • Deep mistrust persists; security council reviews agreement text.
  • Regional tensions escalated; Iran attempted commercial vessel drone attacks.

US Iran War: Iran has indicated that any future nuclear agreement with the United States will depend not on promises, but on concrete action from Washington. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has made it clear that Tehran will not move ahead with a final accord unless the US demonstrates compliance with the terms of an initial understanding within a specified timeframe.

Iran Ties Final Deal To US Compliance

Speaking to state broadcaster IRIB, Araghchi outlined Tehran’s position on the ongoing negotiations, stressing that implementation would be the key test of American commitment. According to IRIB, he said that if the provisions of the memorandum of understanding are not fulfilled, Iran will refuse to proceed with a final agreement. Araghchi explained that once a preliminary arrangement is signed, the United States would have a 60-day window to carry out its obligations.

During that period, Iran would assess Washington’s actions before deciding on the next course. Tehran could continue the existing ceasefire framework, seek further understanding, or abandon the process altogether if the commitments are not met.

ALSO READ: 'Peace Has Never Been This Close': Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif Says US-Iran Deal Ready For Final Steps

Security Council Review To Decide Next Steps

The foreign minister also revealed that the proposed text remains under review by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The body is currently examining the draft, with both advocates and critics participating in discussions over its implications. Araghchi said that if the council grants approval, the agreement would be signed remotely. However, he emphasised that implementation remains the decisive factor.

Highlighting Tehran’s reservations, he accused American officials of repeatedly failing to honor commitments in previous negotiations. "Breaking promises is in the nature of US statesmen; we must expect major obstacles in implementing the agreement. We aren't dealing with people fully committed to the deal, so Iran will block any loopholes for their non-compliance," he told IRIB, as per reports.

Regional Tensions Continue Despite Diplomatic Efforts

The diplomatic developments come against the backdrop of heightened military tensions in the Gulf region. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iranian forces attempted to target commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz using drones.

"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM wrote on X. The command added that US forces intercepted all of the drones and that shipping operations in the strategic waterway remained unaffected.

Amid these developments, Iranian state media has suggested that a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington could be announced in the near future. Nevertheless, Araghchi’s remarks underline the deep mistrust that continues to shape relations between the two countries.

ALSO READ: 'Not Justified': Jaishankar Lodges Protest With Rubio Over US Navy Attack That Killed 3 Indian Mariners

Reaffirming Iran’s security doctrine, the foreign minister stated: "We do NOT rely on the Security Council, the United Nations, or trans-regional coalitions to guarantee our security. Our reliance is only on God, our people, and our own armed forces."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iran's primary condition for a future nuclear agreement with the US?

Iran has indicated that any future nuclear agreement depends on concrete action from Washington, not just promises. Tehran will not proceed with a final accord unless the US demonstrates compliance with an initial understanding.

What happens after a preliminary arrangement is signed?

Once a preliminary arrangement is signed, the United States would have a 60-day window to carry out its obligations. Iran would then assess Washington's actions before deciding on the next course.

Who is reviewing the proposed text of the agreement in Iran?

The proposed text of the agreement remains under review by Iran's Supreme National Security Council. This body is currently examining the draft before any further steps are taken.

Why does Iran express reservations about US commitment?

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi accused American officials of repeatedly failing to honor commitments in previous negotiations. He expects major obstacles in implementing any agreement due to this historical mistrust.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nuclear Deal Iran United STates Abbas Araghchi US IRan War
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