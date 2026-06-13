US-Iran Peace Deal Likely To Be Signed In Next 24 hours, Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan PM: US-Iran peace deal reaching final stage quickly.

Pakistan confirmed final peace text, prepares agreement electronic signing.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the negotiations between the United States and Iran are in their final stages, with a peace agreement expected to be concluded within the next 24 hours.

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.



We would like to thank United States of… June 13, 2026

Sharif stated that Pakistan is making arrangements for the electronic signing of the accord, after which technical-level discussions are scheduled to take place next week.

He thanked United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations. Expressing optimism in the deal finalisation Sharif said, "We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace."

Earlier on Friday also, Sharif said a final text of the proposed peace agreement between the US and Iran had been agreed upon, with Islamabad now coordinating closely with both sides to complete the remaining formalities.

In a statement, Sharif accused unnamed actors of attempting to derail the process through misinformation. "Amid ongoing intensive mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of the incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those seeking to sabotage the peace deal," he said.

Dismissing speculation surrounding the negotiations, Sharif asserted that the agreement was closer than ever to becoming a reality.

"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps. Peace has never been this close," he added.

Iran Says Deal 'Never Been Closer'

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington was nearing completion. The proposed agreement is expected to extend the fragile ceasefire by 60 days and create space for further negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" was on the verge of finalisation and urged the media to avoid speculation about its contents.

"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from speculation about its contents," he wrote.

Araghchi added that Tehran would make the details public once the agreement is formally concluded, saying the government remained committed to a transparent approach.

Trump Amplifies Signs of Progress

US President Donald Trump further fuelled expectations of a breakthrough by reposting Araghchi's message on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

Trump shared a screenshot of the Iranian foreign minister's X post, highlighting the growing optimism that Washington and Tehran are nearing an agreement aimed at prolonging the ceasefire and advancing broader nuclear talks.

The move was widely seen as a signal that both sides are edging closer to a diplomatic breakthrough after months of tensions and negotiations.