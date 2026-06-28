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English NewsNewsWorldMojtaba Khamenei Calls For Legal Action Against US, Israel Over Civilian Deaths In Iran

Mojtaba Khamenei Calls For Legal Action Against US, Israel Over Civilian Deaths In Iran

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei called for legal action against the US and Israel as Iran reaffirmed sole control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran asserts sole Strait of Hormuz control for 30 days.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has called for domestic and international legal action over what he described as crimes committed against Iran, accusing the United States and Israel of responsibility for the deaths of civilians, including newborns, elderly people and senior Iranian figures. In a statement, he said admissions and public remarks by leaders of the "US-Zionist enemy" amounted to confessions that could help Iran pursue justice in courts. 

Calls For Legal Action

Khamenei said every crime committed against Iran, from the killing of civilians to what he described as the martyrdom of the country's senior leadership, should become the subject of legal proceedings in both domestic and international courts.

He argued that statements made by some American and Israeli leaders acknowledging or defending military actions effectively amounted to admissions that would strengthen Iran's legal case. According to Khamenei, those remarks could help secure what he called the vindication of the Iranian nation's violated rights.

Hormuz Remains Under Iran's Control

The statement came as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would retain sole oversight and management of the Strait of Hormuz for the next 30 days.

Speaking during a visit to Iraq, Araghchi said he had briefed Iraqi officials on the recent conflict involving Iran and developments related to a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington. He maintained that responsibility for managing the strategic waterway rested exclusively with the Islamic Republic and that no other country had any authority over it during this period.

Also Read: Iran Claims Sole Control Of Strait Of Hormuz For Next 30 Days

Araghchi said Iran was working to restore the strait's full operational capacity once remaining obstacles were removed. He also warned that any unilateral intervention by another country would worsen tensions and delay the reopening of one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

His remarks follow renewed warnings from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which said they were prepared to respond with greater force if the United States violated the current ceasefire, underscoring the fragile security situation in the Gulf.

Also Read: India Rejects Pakistan's 'Baseless' Karachi Attack Claims, Asks It To Dismantle Terror Network

Before You Go

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayatollah Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei
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