JD Vance Calls Iran Ceasefire ‘Fragile Truce’, Warns Tehran Ahead Of Islamabad Talks

US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday described the Iran ceasefire as a “fragile truce”, warning Tehran ahead of negotiations set to begin in Islamabad later this week. Speaking to university students in Hungary, Vance said Washington remained open to a deal if Iran acted in good faith. However, he cautioned that any attempt to mislead or violate commitments would invite consequences, stressing that the US retained multiple levers of pressure if diplomacy failed.

Good Faith Or Consequences

Vance said a deal remained possible if Iran negotiated sincerely. “If the Iranians are willing in good faith to work with us, I think we can make an agreement,” he said, adding, “If they’re going to lie, if they’re going to cheat, they’re not going to be happy.”

He noted that Donald Trump had directed the negotiating team to engage in good faith, while making clear that expectations from Tehran were firm.

Iran Urges Unity After ‘Victory’

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has urged the nation to remain united until the full details of its claimed “victory” are finalised, according to state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency. In a statement, the council congratulated the people of Iran while stressing the need for continued “perseverance and prudence” from authorities and sustained public unity. It added that Iran, alongside its “axis of resistance” across Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and occupied Palestine, had inflicted significant blows on its adversaries over the past 40 days, describing the impact as one that “the historical memory of the world will never forget”.

Drones Hit Kuwait Sites

Meanwhile, Iranian drones targeted key infrastructure in Kuwait despite the ceasefire, according to officials. Kuwaiti air defences intercepted 28 drones since 05:00 GMT, Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Saud Abdulaziz al-Otaibi said.

He described the incident as “an intense wave of hostile Iranian criminal attacks”, adding that “a large number of hostile drones” were shot down. Some drones struck vital oil facilities and power stations in the south, causing significant material damage to oil infrastructure, electricity plants and water desalination facilities.