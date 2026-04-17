India At UN Urges Safe Passage Through Hormuz: 'Targeting Commercial Shipping Unacceptable'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India urges restraint, dialogue to de-escalate regional conflict.

Attacks on commercial shipping in Hormuz Strait condemned.

US President hints at imminent breakthrough in Iran talks.

Pakistan plays key role as mediator in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

India has voiced serious concern over the escalating conflict in the Gulf region, calling for restraint and renewed diplomatic efforts even as the United States signalled that a breakthrough with Iran may be within reach. Speaking at the United Nations, India’s Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish underscored New Delhi’s consistent position since hostilities erupted earlier this year. He highlighted the need to prioritise civilian safety and prevent further escalation in an already volatile region.

India Calls For Restraint, Dialogue

Reiterating India’s stance, Harish said, as per ANI, "Since the outbreak of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026, India had expressed deep concern and urged all states to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize safety of civilians. We have urged all states to promote dialogue and diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions, and to purposefully address underlying issues. We have also called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."

India’s appeal reflects growing global unease over the widening conflict, with several nations urging diplomatic engagement over military confrontation.

Shipping Attacks Spark Strong Reaction

India also strongly criticised attacks on commercial vessels, particularly in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil trade passes.

Harish stated, "India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict. The precious lives of Indian seafarers aboard ships have been lost during the course of the conflict. We reiterate that the targeting of commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable."



"International law in this regard must be fully respected. We strongly urge that safe and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest," he said.

The remarks highlight India’s concern over both humanitarian losses and the disruption of international trade routes vital to global energy security.

Trump Hints At Breakthrough In Iran Talks

Meanwhile, Donald Trump expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations with Iran, suggesting a potential resolution could be close. He indicated that Tehran may be willing to relinquish its stockpile of enriched uranium as part of a broader agreement.

Trump said the two sides were nearing a deal that could bring an end to weeks of conflict. He also hinted at personally attending a possible signing ceremony, should an agreement materialise.

“If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” said Trump, who heaped praise on Pakistani Prime Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani Army Gen. Asim Munir for their role as mediators in the U.S.-Iran talks.

“The field marshal has been great. The prime minister has been really great in Pakistan, so I might go. They want me.”

His remarks point to Islamabad’s emerging role as a diplomatic intermediary, even as global stakeholders watch closely for signs of de-escalation in the region.