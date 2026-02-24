President Trump strongly rejected claims that General Daniel Caine advised against military action, calling the reports
Donald Trump Rejects Claims Top General Opposed Iran Strike, Says Reports ‘100% Incorrect’
Trump rejects reports of strike warnings on Iran, calls them “100 percent incorrect,” as U.S.-Iran tensions rise alongside renewed talks.
Amid mounting chatter over a potential American strike on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump has forcefully rejected claims that a top military commander advised against military action, calling such reports “100 percent incorrect.” The controversy follows media accounts suggesting that General Daniel Caine had expressed reservations about launching an attack, warning of the risks tied to escalation. Trump, however, took to Truth Social to counter that narrative, insisting the reports misrepresented the general’s position and experience.
Trump Pushes Back On ‘Fake News’ Reports
In his social media post, Trump said the stories failed to capture Caine’s expertise and resolve. He wrote that Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, had not objected to military action or even limited strikes. Describing him as someone who knows “only one thing, how to WIN,” Trump dismissed the coverage as “fake news.”
Trump said: "General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won."
The president also asserted that the United States would prevail in any confrontation with Iran, while clarifying that neither he nor Caine sought a war. Trump emphasised that the authority to decide between military action and diplomacy rests solely with him. Although he reiterated his preference for a negotiated outcome, he warned that the absence of a deal would result in serious consequences for Tehran.
Trump referenced Caine’s involvement in “Midnight Hammer,” an operation aimed at Iran’s nuclear development infrastructure, to underscore the general’s credentials and operational record.
Diplomatic Track Continues In Geneva
Even as rhetoric intensified, diplomatic engagement has not stalled. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced plans to meet a U.S. delegation in Geneva on Thursday to continue discussions surrounding Tehran’s nuclear programme. The upcoming meeting would represent the third round of negotiations this month, signaling ongoing efforts to avoid open conflict.
The parallel tracks of public confrontation and private diplomacy reflect the delicate state of U.S.-Iran relations, with both governments attempting to balance deterrence and dialogue.
U.S. Reinforces Military Footprint
At the same time, Washington has been recalibrating its military posture across the Middle East. According to Pentagon officials cited by The New York Times, hundreds of American personnel have been repositioned from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Adjustments have also reportedly taken place at U.S. installations in Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
Security officials remain wary that the 30,000 to 40,000 U.S. troops stationed across the region could become immediate targets if tensions spiral into open hostilities.
Trump’s strong denial and assertion of U.S. military strength underscore the fragile equilibrium between diplomacy and confrontation. As negotiations proceed and military readiness intensifies, Washington and Tehran remain locked in one of their most precarious stand-offs in recent memory.
Related Video
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Frequently Asked Questions
What did President Trump say about reports of a military commander advising against striking Iran?
What is President Trump's stance on a potential military conflict with Iran?
Trump insisted that neither he nor General Caine sought a war and that the U.S. would prevail in any confrontation, emphasizing his preference for a negotiated outcome.
Are diplomatic talks with Iran still happening?
Yes, Iran's foreign minister announced plans to meet a U.S. delegation in Geneva for the third round of negotiations this month concerning Tehran's nuclear program.
Has the U.S. military presence in the Middle East changed?
The U.S. has been repositioning hundreds of American personnel from Qatar and making adjustments at installations in several other Middle Eastern countries.