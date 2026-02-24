Donald Trump Rejects Claims Top General Opposed Iran Strike, Says Reports ‘100% Incorrect’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amid mounting chatter over a potential American strike on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump has forcefully rejected claims that a top military commander advised against military action, calling such reports “100 percent incorrect.” The controversy follows media accounts suggesting that General Daniel Caine had expressed reservations about launching an attack, warning of the risks tied to escalation. Trump, however, took to Truth Social to counter that narrative, insisting the reports misrepresented the general’s position and experience.

Trump Pushes Back On ‘Fake News’ Reports

In his social media post, Trump said the stories failed to capture Caine’s expertise and resolve. He wrote that Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, had not objected to military action or even limited strikes. Describing him as someone who knows “only one thing, how to WIN,” Trump dismissed the coverage as “fake news.”

Trump said: "General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won."

The president also asserted that the United States would prevail in any confrontation with Iran, while clarifying that neither he nor Caine sought a war. Trump emphasised that the authority to decide between military action and diplomacy rests solely with him. Although he reiterated his preference for a negotiated outcome, he warned that the absence of a deal would result in serious consequences for Tehran.

Trump referenced Caine’s involvement in “Midnight Hammer,” an operation aimed at Iran’s nuclear development infrastructure, to underscore the general’s credentials and operational record.

Diplomatic Track Continues In Geneva

Even as rhetoric intensified, diplomatic engagement has not stalled. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced plans to meet a U.S. delegation in Geneva on Thursday to continue discussions surrounding Tehran’s nuclear programme. The upcoming meeting would represent the third round of negotiations this month, signaling ongoing efforts to avoid open conflict.

The parallel tracks of public confrontation and private diplomacy reflect the delicate state of U.S.-Iran relations, with both governments attempting to balance deterrence and dialogue.

U.S. Reinforces Military Footprint

At the same time, Washington has been recalibrating its military posture across the Middle East. According to Pentagon officials cited by The New York Times, hundreds of American personnel have been repositioned from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Adjustments have also reportedly taken place at U.S. installations in Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Security officials remain wary that the 30,000 to 40,000 U.S. troops stationed across the region could become immediate targets if tensions spiral into open hostilities.

Trump’s strong denial and assertion of U.S. military strength underscore the fragile equilibrium between diplomacy and confrontation. As negotiations proceed and military readiness intensifies, Washington and Tehran remain locked in one of their most precarious stand-offs in recent memory.