Pakistan Says Technical-Level Iran-US Talks To Begin In Switzerland On Sunday

Pakistan has announced that technical-level talks aimed at implementing the recently signed US-Iran agreement to end the Middle East conflict will take place in Switzerland on Sunday.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the discussions would be held in Burgenstock as a follow-up to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Representatives from the United States and Iran will participate, alongside Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

Also Read: 'BJP Supporter With A Gun': Abhishek Alleges Security Lapse, Brien Backs Claim

Iran To Send Delegation To Switzerland For Talks

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported that Tehran is sending a delegation to Switzerland for talks with US officials on the implementation of the interim agreement. The visit had originally been scheduled for Friday but was postponed.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the next phase would test whether the agreement can be successfully implemented.

"Any memorandum or agreement is ultimately tested when it enters the implementation phase," Baghaei told state TV.

Iran Closed Strait Of Hormuz Again

The announcement came shortly after Iran's military said it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Israel of violating the terms of Tehran's understanding with Washington through its continued strikes in Lebanon.

In a statement carried by state television, the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters said the closure was a response to what it described as the "enemy's breach of promise."

"It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic," the statement said, warning that further measures could follow if the alleged aggression continued.

The latest developments underscore the fragile nature of the US-Iran agreement, even as both sides prepare for technical negotiations on its implementation.

US-Iran Agreement

The interim US-Iran agreement, signed earlier this week, has led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had closed during the conflict, disrupting global oil and natural gas supplies. The deal also paves the way for renewed negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, a central issue in the conflict.

Under the agreement, negotiators have been given 60 days, extendable if necessary, to work towards a comprehensive nuclear accord. The framework includes incentives for Iran, including the eventual lifting of international sanctions and a proposed $300 billion post-war reconstruction fund.

Also Read: Why Was US-Iran Deal Released Late? JD Vance Points To Pakistan And Qatar's Press Freedom

Iran has already secured some concessions. Following the signing of the interim deal, the United States lifted restrictions on Iranian ports and allowed Tehran to resume unrestricted oil exports. The agreement also calls for the unfreezing of Iranian assets, although the timeline for implementation remains unclear.