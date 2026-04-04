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HomeNewsWorldIran Rejects Meeting US Officials In Pakistan; Ceasefire Push Collapses: Report

Iran Rejects Meeting US Officials In Pakistan; Ceasefire Push Collapses: Report

US-Iran ceasefire efforts in Pakistan falter as talks collapse, Hormuz tensions rise, and conflict enters sixth week with no diplomatic breakthrough in sight.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
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Efforts to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran have hit a major roadblock, with mediation attempts by regional players failing as the conflict stretches into its sixth week. Diplomatic channels involving countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt have so far been unable to bring both sides to the negotiating table, raising concerns about a prolonged confrontation.

Pakistan's Proposed Talks Collapse Amid Disagreements

According to reports, Tehran has conveyed to intermediaries that it will not participate in proposed talks with Washington in Islamabad, rejecting U.S. conditions outright. The refusal marks a significant setback to ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Alternative venues, including Istanbul and Qatar, are being explored. However, Qatar has reportedly resisted pressure to take on a central mediation role, further complicating attempts to revive negotiations.

Hormuz At Center Of Deadlock

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a key sticking point in discussions. Reports suggest that a possible framework under consideration involved Iran reopening the vital shipping route in exchange for a ceasefire.

Donald Trump reportedly raised the issue during a conversation with Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing that any truce would hinge on ensuring the passage is “open, free, and clear.”

Tehran, however, has rejected these claims, with its Foreign Ministry dismissing the statements as “false and baseless,” signaling a widening gap between the two sides.

Military Escalation Adds To Tensions

On the battlefield, tensions escalated further after an American F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iranian territory. While one crew member was successfully rescued, search operations are ongoing for the second.

The incident underscores the increasing intensity of the conflict, even as diplomatic avenues remain stalled.

Shipping Disruptions Ripple Across Region

The ongoing hostilities have also disrupted maritime trade in the Gulf. Japan’s transport ministry reported that around 45 vessels linked to Japanese firms remain stranded in the region.

Despite the risks, some ships have managed to navigate through Iranian-controlled waters. The LPG tanker Green Sanvi departed the Gulf en route to India, while the Panama-flagged gas carrier Danisa is heading toward China.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is hindering ceasefire efforts between the US and Iran?

Ceasefire efforts are facing major roadblocks as regional mediation attempts have failed. Tehran has rejected US conditions for talks, leading to a significant setback.

What role has Pakistan played in the negotiations?

Pakistan proposed talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad. However, Tehran conveyed its refusal to participate in these proposed talks, rejecting the US conditions.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in the conflict?

The Strait of Hormuz is a key sticking point. A potential framework involved Iran reopening the vital shipping route in exchange for a ceasefire, though Iran has denied this.

Have there been any recent military incidents impacting the conflict?

Yes, an American F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iranian territory. While one crew member was rescued, search operations for the second are ongoing.

How has the conflict affected maritime trade?

The hostilities have disrupted maritime trade in the Gulf. Around 45 vessels linked to Japanese firms are stranded, though some ships have managed to navigate through Iranian waters.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Iran Israel Conflict US Iran War
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