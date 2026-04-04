Iran Rejects Meeting US Officials In Pakistan; Ceasefire Push Collapses: Report

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Efforts to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran have hit a major roadblock, with mediation attempts by regional players failing as the conflict stretches into its sixth week. Diplomatic channels involving countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt have so far been unable to bring both sides to the negotiating table, raising concerns about a prolonged confrontation.

Pakistan's Proposed Talks Collapse Amid Disagreements

According to reports, Tehran has conveyed to intermediaries that it will not participate in proposed talks with Washington in Islamabad, rejecting U.S. conditions outright. The refusal marks a significant setback to ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Alternative venues, including Istanbul and Qatar, are being explored. However, Qatar has reportedly resisted pressure to take on a central mediation role, further complicating attempts to revive negotiations.

Hormuz At Center Of Deadlock

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a key sticking point in discussions. Reports suggest that a possible framework under consideration involved Iran reopening the vital shipping route in exchange for a ceasefire.

Donald Trump reportedly raised the issue during a conversation with Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing that any truce would hinge on ensuring the passage is “open, free, and clear.”

Tehran, however, has rejected these claims, with its Foreign Ministry dismissing the statements as “false and baseless,” signaling a widening gap between the two sides.

Military Escalation Adds To Tensions

On the battlefield, tensions escalated further after an American F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iranian territory. While one crew member was successfully rescued, search operations are ongoing for the second.

The incident underscores the increasing intensity of the conflict, even as diplomatic avenues remain stalled.

Shipping Disruptions Ripple Across Region

The ongoing hostilities have also disrupted maritime trade in the Gulf. Japan’s transport ministry reported that around 45 vessels linked to Japanese firms remain stranded in the region.

Despite the risks, some ships have managed to navigate through Iranian-controlled waters. The LPG tanker Green Sanvi departed the Gulf en route to India, while the Panama-flagged gas carrier Danisa is heading toward China.