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HomeNewsWorldTrump Says Iran Ceasefire Could Be ‘Golden Age’ For Middle East, US To Oversee Hormuz Traffic

Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Could Be ‘Golden Age’ For Middle East, US To Oversee Hormuz Traffic

Trump announces US role in managing Hormuz traffic under Iran ceasefire, calling it a “big day for World Peace” with hopes for regional revival.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Washington would take an active role in overseeing vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a newly reached ceasefire arrangement with Iran. The temporary truce, set for two weeks, is intended to ease tensions and pave the way for broader negotiations between the two countries.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, has remained central to the conflict, with both sides linking its operations to economic stability and regional security. The latest development signals a shift toward coordinated management of the waterway during the ceasefire period.

Trump Hails “World Peace” Moment

In a post on Truth Social, Trump struck an optimistic tone, presenting the agreement as a turning point. He described the deal as a milestone for global stability and suggested that multiple countries were ready to move past the conflict.

Trump said: “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just ‘hangin’ around’ in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the US, this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!”

Ceasefire Terms and Economic Focus

Under the terms of the agreement, Iran is expected to partially reopen the Strait of Hormuz, allowing commercial shipping to resume under regulated conditions. Fees collected from vessels passing through the route are expected to be directed toward reconstruction efforts within Iran, signaling an economic dimension to the truce.

The White House also confirmed Israel’s involvement in the arrangement, indicating that the ceasefire has broader regional backing. The agreement was finalized following Trump’s discussions with Pakistan’s leadership, highlighting Islamabad’s role in facilitating dialogue.

Talks Set To Begin In Pakistan

Iran has welcomed the deal, framing it as a positive outcome, and is preparing to enter formal negotiations with the United States. These talks are scheduled to begin in Pakistan, where officials aim to build on the ceasefire and work toward a more comprehensive agreement.

Acting as mediator, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad would host delegations from both sides to work toward a “conclusive agreement.” The upcoming discussions are expected to address key issues including security arrangements, economic recovery, and long-term regional stability.

ALSO READ: Iran US Tensions: Netanyahu Backs US-Iran Truce, Says Lebanon Not Covered By Ceasefire

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US–IRAN Tensions: Iran Responds Sharply to Donald Trump Over “Civilization” Remark

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new agreement between the U.S. and Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz?

The U.S. will actively oversee vessel movement in the Strait of Hormuz as part of a two-week ceasefire arrangement with Iran. This aims to ease tensions and facilitate broader negotiations.

What is the economic aspect of this ceasefire agreement?

Iran is expected to partially reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping. Fees collected will reportedly fund reconstruction efforts within Iran.

Who is involved in facilitating these talks?

Pakistan is hosting formal negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acting as a mediator.

What is the U.S. President's outlook on this agreement?

President Trump views the agreement as a significant step towards

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump. US Iran War Donald Trump Iran Strike Delay
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