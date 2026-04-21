Trump Claims ‘Big Win’ In Iran War As Ceasefire Deadline Nears: 'Under No Pressure...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz to continue.

Ceasefire nears end amid diplomatic uncertainty.

Iran weighs participation in Islamabad talks.

US President Donald Trump has said he is “winning” the ongoing conflict with Iran “by a lot”, even as a fragile two-week ceasefire approaches its scheduled end. His remarks come amid mounting uncertainty over whether diplomatic efforts can prevent a renewed escalation.

Highlighting what he described as heavy losses suffered by Iran, Trump also confirmed that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place until a final agreement is reached. He added that such a deal could come together “relatively quickly”.

Trump Dismisses Pressure, Promises Stronger Deal

The US president pushed back against suggestions that he was under pressure to secure an agreement, criticising Democrats for allegedly undermining Washington’s position during the conflict.

“I read the Fake News saying that I am under ‘pressure’ to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, insisting that time was not working against him.

He also argued that any new agreement with Iran would surpass the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the landmark international nuclear deal reached under a previous administration.

Ceasefire Violations Cloud Talks

As the ceasefire deadline of Wednesday, April 22, draws closer, the outlook remains unclear. Questions linger over whether both sides can return to meaningful negotiations, particularly with a fresh round of talks expected in Islamabad.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Tehran is considering participation in the Pakistan-hosted discussions. The development follows efforts by Islamabad to address the US blockade of Iranian ports, which has been a significant hurdle in restarting dialogue.

However, the official cautioned that no final decision has been made. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also pointed to what he described as ongoing US violations of the ceasefire as a key barrier to diplomatic progress.

In a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Araqchi said Iran is still weighing its options and has yet to determine its next move.

Meanwhile, Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused Trump of intensifying pressure on Tehran through continued blockade measures and alleged ceasefire breaches. In a post on X, he said Iran would not engage in negotiations under threat.

Adding to the uncertainty, Bloomberg reported that Trump considers it “highly unlikely” that the truce will be extended. He also confirmed US participation in the Islamabad talks, noting that Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel there soon.