US Evacuates Aircraft From Second UK Airbase After Iran Threat, Tankers Diverted To Germany

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US moved aircraft from UK base after Iran threat.

This follows bombers' withdrawal from RAF Fairford earlier.

Tensions persist despite Trump suggesting Iran conflict ends.

The US military has moved aircraft out of a second airbase in Britain following a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The latest move involves RAF Mildenhall and comes weeks after Washington withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford following a suspected Iran-linked security incident.

The aircraft movements have raised fresh security concerns as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue, even as US President Donald Trump has suggested that the Iran war is nearing an end.

US Tankers Moved From RAF Mildenhall To Germany

Two US aerial refuelling tankers operating from RAF Mildenhall were diverted to Germany earlier on Monday, according to the WSJ report. Several other tankers stationed at the base were subsequently moved to Germany and other locations during the day.

The exact nature of the threat to RAF Mildenhall remains unclear. US officials are still discussing whether it was an imminent threat or a more general security concern, the people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

A spokesperson for Britain's Ministry of Defence said, “We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements.”

The Pentagon and US European Command did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

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RAF Fairford Security Incident Preceded Aircraft Withdrawal

The latest movements follow a security incident at RAF Fairford, a US-operated airbase in Gloucestershire, southwest England. A major incident was declared in September after three suspicious vans were spotted near the facility.

The US subsequently withdrew its bombers from the base and returned them to America.

Five men were arrested outside RAF Fairford in September in connection with the incident. Two others were later arrested on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence. In October, two British nationals appeared in court over an alleged Iran-linked plot.

A total of eight men have been arrested as part of the counter-terrorism police investigation.

Trump Says Iran War Is 'Effectively Over'

The aircraft movements come amid Trump's latest comments on the conflict with Iran. The US President said military operations were “effectively over”, while indicating that Washington remained prepared to resume action if necessary.

“Taking military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing, but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes,” Trump said.

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Iran Calls On US To Accept Its Conditions

Meanwhile, Tehran has stepped up its rhetoric, urging Washington to surrender and accept Iran's terms to bring the conflict to an end.

In a statement to Iranian media, Rezaei called on the US to agree to seven conditions proposed by Iran for an immediate end to the war in West Asia.