Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US struck three Iranian vessels after Iran targeted US ships.

Iran's IRGC warned vessels, targeted US-linked ships in waters.

Kharg Island, key oil hub, central to escalating US-Iran conflict.

Escalation raises global energy supply concerns, spiking crude prices.

The United States and Iran exchanged fresh strikes involving vessels in waters around Iran on Saturday, with Washington targeting three Iranian oil carriers after an Iranian missile attack on two US Navy ships, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted tankers and other US-linked vessels.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces struck three Iranian vessels, including one near Kharg Island, Iran’s major oil export hub, after the IRGC launched ballistic missiles at two US Navy ships.

CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper said the strikes were intended to send a warning to Iran.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours,” Cooper said.

Iran Warns Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

The IRGC later said it had targeted three tankers, along with three US-linked vessels in other areas. Iranian authorities said the tankers were travelling on unauthorised routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC Navy issued a warning on Iranian state television, telling vessels to avoid what it described as suspicious movement through unauthorised waterways.

“Do not be deceived by the ‘terrorist’ U.S. military and refrain from any suspicious movement aimed at passing through unauthorized waterways. Otherwise, you will be targeted,” it said.

Iranian media outlet Tasnim reported that four US missiles struck a tanker near the Kharg anchorage. No casualties were reported, and the crew was being evacuated.

CENTCOM said no American personnel were harmed in the exchange.

ALSO READ: Pentagon Conducts Polygraph Tests On 50 US Military Staff Over Iran War Leak

Kharg Island At Centre Of Escalation

The latest strikes came after a week of heightened tensions in the conflict, which began when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February. The fighting has disrupted global energy supplies and has faced opposition from a majority of Americans ahead of congressional elections in November.

The Trump administration has sought to tighten economic pressure on Iran by expanding sanctions, while President Donald Trump has continued to keep open the possibility of further military action.

Trump on Aug. 31 posted a one-line message on social media accompanied by an AI-generated video showing Kharg Island being “blown to smithereens”. Iranian authorities had vowed a strong response if the island was attacked.

Iran is the third-largest producer in OPEC and, before the war, exported 90 per cent of its crude through Kharg Island. Those flows have been disrupted since the US blockade of Iranian oil exports began in mid-April.

Trump had also spoken previously about attacking Kharg. On June 11, he said he wanted to take over the island, before later saying a US military operation there was off the table. His comments came days before Tehran and Washington signed an interim agreement on June 17 aimed at ending the war.

ALSO READ: Putin Meets US Envoys In Moscow; Kremlin Says Ukraine Talks 'Useful', But No Signs Of Breakthrough

Oil Markets Face Fresh Pressure

Any further US action against Kharg could put additional pressure on Iran’s oil industry and wider economy, which have already been affected by the naval blockade.

The United States imposed a blockade on Iranian ports after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that carried around one-fifth of global oil supplies before the war.

The latest escalation has added to concerns over energy supplies. Brent crude futures closed at $96.28 a barrel on Friday, their highest level since July 24, amid worries about disruptions to global supply.