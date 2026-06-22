US-Iran Talks Paused, Not Ended After Trump Issues Fresh Threats Over Hormuz Closure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US-Iran talks temporarily paused amid Trump's escalating warnings.

Strait of Hormuz, regional proxies remain key contentious issues.

Unofficial communication channels continue diplomatic engagement despite setback.

Negotiations between the United States and Iran have been temporarily paused after talks in Switzerland became increasingly strained over President Donald Trump's latest warnings to Tehran and disputes surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the setback, diplomatic engagement has not collapsed, with both sides continuing to communicate through unofficial channels in an effort to keep the negotiation process alive, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

Talks Suspended, Backchannel Contacts Continue

The report said that formal discussions have stalled for now but remain recoverable and that efforts are underway behind the scenes to encourage Washington and Tehran to resume direct negotiations.

According to the report, the atmosphere around the talks deteriorated following comments made by Trump on Sunday while the negotiations were ongoing, adding to tensions already surrounding the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

First Session Ends After 80 Minutes

The latest round of technical discussions was held under the framework of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreed between the United States and Iran.

Iran's Fars news agency reported that the opening session lasted around 80 minutes before being suspended to allow both delegations to conduct "internal consultations."

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US Vice President JD Vance met senior Iranian officials in Switzerland on Sunday as part of efforts to find a broader resolution to the crisis in West Asia.

The talks are being facilitated by Pakistan and Qatar and focus primarily on Iran's nuclear programme, regional security concerns and unresolved issues linked to the operation of the Strait of Hormuz under the interim agreement.

Vance Signals Openness To New Relationship

During the discussions, Vance conveyed Washington's willingness to reset ties with Tehran and said the Trump administration was prepared to pursue a different path if progress could be achieved through diplomacy.

According to reports, he communicated Trump's message encouraging both sides to turn "a new leaf" in bilateral relations.

The negotiations are viewed as a critical test of the fragile agreement reached earlier this month following months of military confrontation in the region.

Trump's Warning Draws Sharp Iranian Response

As negotiations continued, Trump issued a warning to Iran over the activities of groups aligned with Tehran in Lebanon.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"

The remarks triggered a strong response from Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading Tehran's negotiating team.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf dismissed the warning as evidence of American weakness and insisted Iran would not alter its position under pressure.

"Don't they think to themselves that if their threats had any effect, they wouldn't have reached the point of despair today? We don't count on the threats of the Americans. They better be careful with their statements, our armed forces are ready to respond in another way. Whatever they say, we are the ones who will act," he wrote.

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Strait Of Hormuz Remains Key Sticking Point

Beyond the exchange of threats, the operational status of the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most contentious issues in the negotiations.

The strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global energy supplies passes, is a central element of the interim agreement and remains closely tied to broader discussions on regional security and de-escalation.

While the formal talks have been put on hold, mediators and officials from both sides continue efforts to bridge differences and bring the delegations back to the negotiating table.