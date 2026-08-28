‘Major Lies’: Iran Security Chief Rejects Claim Of Plot To Assassinate Trump's Son

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's official denied alleged plot to assassinate Barron Trump.

He accused Netanyahu of fabricating claims to frighten President Trump.

US Secret Service confirmed investigating Iranian video discussing a plot.

Video claimed Barron Trump monitored; $10 million bounty offered.

Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei on Thursday rejected claims that Tehran was plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, calling the allegation fabricated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview broadcast by Lebanon’s Al Manar TV, Rezaei accused Netanyahu of using the alleged threat to frighten Trump. “These are major lies that Netanyahu managed to trick Trump with,” he said.

Rezaei further claimed that if Iran had decided to carry out an assassination, “nothing would prevent us from doing so”, while dismissing reports of a plot against Barron Trump as “lies that Netanyahu fabricates”.

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Rezaei Makes Claim About Trump’s Turkey Trip

Rezaei also referred to an incident involving Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey in July, when the US president switched from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft after arriving in view of television cameras.

“Trump was scared,” Rezaei said, alleging that Netanyahu had warned the US president that Iran was planning to assassinate him. Rezaei claimed Trump subsequently hid in a “food truck” to escape.

“He came to Turkey on that huge plane, and Netanyahu told him that the Iranians are working to assassinate you, so they put him in a food truck and smuggled him like workers,” Iran’s security chief said.

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US Secret Service Aware Of Barron Trump Video

Rezaei’s comments came after the US Secret Service said on Tuesday that it was aware of an Iranian state television video discussing a potential plot to assassinate Barron Trump, 20.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” spokesperson Nate Herring told Reuters in an email. He declined to discuss protective intelligence, citing operational security concerns.

The three-minute video claimed that Barron Trump was being monitored and alleged that a $10 million bounty had been offered for his killing. However, there was no indication in the material that the alleged plot had been substantiated.