Iran Rules Out 'Military Solution' To Hormuz Crisis, Warns US, UAE Against ‘Quagmire’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday asserted that the escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz require a political, not military, resolution, cautioning the United States and the United Arab Emirates against further escalation.

“Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis,” Araghchi said on the US social media platform X, adding: “As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the US should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.”

‘Project Freedom’ Rejected

Araghchi also dismissed Washington’s maritime initiative aimed at escorting commercial vessels through the strategic waterway. “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock,” he said.

The remarks come amid renewed hostilities in the Gulf, with Iran launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting the UAE on Monday, marking the first such attacks since a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington took effect last month.

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Strikes And Interceptions In UAE

UAE authorities reported multiple waves of incoming attacks, stating that air defence systems intercepted 15 missiles and four drones in a fourth round of strikes.

A drone strike also triggered a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a critical energy hub located on the UAE’s eastern coast outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Fragile Ceasefire Under Strain

Regional tensions have remained high since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory actions by Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states. The confrontation also led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.

A ceasefire brokered on April 8 through Pakistani mediation initially raised hopes of de-escalation. However, negotiations held in Islamabad failed to secure a durable agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a defined timeline.

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