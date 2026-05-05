Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsWorldIran Rules Out 'Military Solution' To Hormuz Crisis, Warns US, UAE Against ‘Quagmire’ As Tensions Soar

Iran Rules Out 'Military Solution' To Hormuz Crisis, Warns US, UAE Against ‘Quagmire’ As Tensions Soar

Iran’s foreign minister said the Strait of Hormuz crisis cannot be resolved militarily, warning the US and UAE against deeper involvement even as fresh strikes shake a fragile ceasefire.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 05 May 2026 08:21 AM (IST)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday asserted that the escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz require a political, not military, resolution, cautioning the United States and the United Arab Emirates against further escalation.

“Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis,” Araghchi said on the US social media platform X, adding: “As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the US should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.”

‘Project Freedom’ Rejected

Araghchi also dismissed Washington’s maritime initiative aimed at escorting commercial vessels through the strategic waterway. “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock,” he said.

The remarks come amid renewed hostilities in the Gulf, with Iran launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting the UAE on Monday, marking the first such attacks since a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington took effect last month.

ALSO READ: US, Iran Launch Fresh Attacks As Tension Over Hormuz Control Intensifies

Strikes And Interceptions In UAE

UAE authorities reported multiple waves of incoming attacks, stating that air defence systems intercepted 15 missiles and four drones in a fourth round of strikes.

A drone strike also triggered a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a critical energy hub located on the UAE’s eastern coast outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Fragile Ceasefire Under Strain

Regional tensions have remained high since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory actions by Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states. The confrontation also led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.

A ceasefire brokered on April 8 through Pakistani mediation initially raised hopes of de-escalation. However, negotiations held in Islamabad failed to secure a durable agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a defined timeline.

ALSO READ: White House Briefly Locked Down After Man Opens Fire At Secret Service Officers Near Washington Monument

Before You Go

BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur as Suvendu Adhikari Secures Major Victory

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz United STates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Rules Out 'Military Solution' To Hormuz Crisis, Warns US, UAE Against ‘Quagmire’ As Tensions Soar
Iran Rules Out 'Military Solution' To Hormuz Crisis, Warns US, UAE Against ‘Quagmire’
World
White House Briefly Locked Down After Man Opens Fire At Secret Service Officers Near Washington Monument
White House Briefly Locked After Exchange Of Fire Between Secret Service, Armed Suspect
World
US, Iran Launch Fresh Attacks As Tension Over Hormuz Control Intensifies
US, Iran Launch Fresh Attacks As Tension Over Hormuz Control Intensifies
World
Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran
Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur as Suvendu Adhikari Secures Major Victory
Election Update: Suvendu Adhikari Leads by 11,000 Votes in Bhabanipur as Counting Nears End
BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur Seat as Suvendu Adhikari Wins Historic Contest
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Stalin Urges Unity Against Communal Politics
Election Update: BJP Headquarters Erupts in Celebration as Election Sweep Sparks Major Political Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget