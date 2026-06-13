Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran refutes Trump's claims of attacking Indian vessels.

Iran alleges US attacked three Indian ships, killing sailors.

Trump accused Iran despite US forces confirming their own strikes.

India found attacks worrisome, protested US actions.

The Embassy of Iran in India on Saturday rejected allegations made by US President Donald Trump regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the claims as “baseless” and accusing Washington of attempting to shift attention away from recent attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian seafarers.

The Iranian Embassy alleged that the United States had attacked three Indian vessels in less than a week, resulting in the deaths of three Indian sailors. It described the actions as “brutal” and “pathetic”.

In a post on X, the official account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India said, “The U.S. president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!”

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Iran Responds to Trump’s Allegations

The statement came after Trump alleged that Iran was responsible for attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, incidents that resulted in the deaths of three sailors.

According to the report, Trump made the allegations despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces. He described the incident as “totally unacceptable”.

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.



"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as deeply worrisome and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.

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Iran Condemns US Actions

The latest remarks followed Iran’s condemnation of US attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman, which resulted in the deaths of three people.

Tehran described the actions as “brutal” and accused Washington of engaging in “lawless conduct” that threatens global peace and maritime security.

In a statement posted on X, Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed condolences over the deaths of the Indian nationals and called for accountability.

“The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels, which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government,” the statement said.

Baqaei also urged the international community to respond to what he described as repeated violations of international norms.

“The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation,” the spokesperson added.